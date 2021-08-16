APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company APG Asset Management US Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2021Q2, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $16.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APG Asset Management US Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 22,009,300 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
  2. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,826,300 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 6,738,900 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
  4. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 19,332,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  5. Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,196,200 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 738,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 276,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,104,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 122.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 5,392,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,789,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,446,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of APG Asset Management US Inc.. Also check out:

1. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APG Asset Management US Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider