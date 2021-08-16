APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: FYBR, GPOR,

FYBR, GPOR, Added Positions: EQIX, O, ARE, KRC, BXP, COLD, ESS, WPC, PK, HTA, UDR,

EQIX, O, ARE, KRC, BXP, COLD, ESS, WPC, PK, HTA, UDR, Reduced Positions: PLD, KIM, JBGS, QTS, EQR, PSA, MAA, REG, VICI, EXR, PEAK, INVH, FRT, UE, SPG, IHRT, SBRA, CUZ, REXR, SUI, HST, RHP, ADC, ROIC, TRNO, LSI,

PLD, KIM, JBGS, QTS, EQR, PSA, MAA, REG, VICI, EXR, PEAK, INVH, FRT, UE, SPG, IHRT, SBRA, CUZ, REXR, SUI, HST, RHP, ADC, ROIC, TRNO, LSI, Sold Out: VER,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2021Q2, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $16.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 22,009,300 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,826,300 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 6,738,900 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 19,332,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,196,200 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 738,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 276,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,104,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 122.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 5,392,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,789,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,446,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.