APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Realty Income Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, QTS Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: FYBR, GPOR,
- Added Positions: EQIX, O, ARE, KRC, BXP, COLD, ESS, WPC, PK, HTA, UDR,
- Reduced Positions: PLD, KIM, JBGS, QTS, EQR, PSA, MAA, REG, VICI, EXR, PEAK, INVH, FRT, UE, SPG, IHRT, SBRA, CUZ, REXR, SUI, HST, RHP, ADC, ROIC, TRNO, LSI,
- Sold Out: VER,
For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of APG Asset Management US Inc.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 22,009,300 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,826,300 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 6,738,900 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 19,332,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,196,200 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 738,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 276,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,104,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 122.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 5,392,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,789,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,446,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of APG Asset Management US Inc.. Also check out:
1. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APG Asset Management US Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment