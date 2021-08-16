nVent and Power Resources International, Inc. Launch Strategic Alliance to Deliver Engineered Heating Solutions for the Rail and Transit Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

nVent and Power Resources International, Inc. Launch Strategic Alliance to Deliver Engineered Heating Solutions for the Rail and Transit Industry

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

nVent Electric plc (

NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, and Power Resources International, Inc. (PRI) today announced a strategic alliance to provide rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry. The alliance will provide solutions based on nVent RAYCHEM technology.

By joining the industry-leading heating solutions and customer support of nVent with PRI’s excellence in engineering, controlling and system integration capabilities, customers will be able to fully integrate their heating systems for winter operations.

“The new collaboration of nVent and PRI already is providing the switch heating and contact rail heating solution to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Floral Park to Hicksville Line Third Track Extension Project,” said Mike Saini, nVent regional sales manager. “The two teams are successfully working together to address the customer’s requirements and provide a solution that can help keep trains running in the harshest of winter environments.”

Heat trace systems that ensure a more secure world

nVent RAYCHEM heat trace systems are designed to protect people, processes and infrastructure, and are safe and easy to install. The nVent RAYCHEM brand is globally recognized for technical leadership. Its proven rail and transit offerings include heating solutions for removing ice and snow from switches, contact rail (third rail) and overhead catenary wire systems with a wide range of options and configurations to meet the specific needs of a given site.

Control and automation solutions for transit authorities in the Northeast

PRI is known for its in-depth knowledge of power, controls, automation, instrumentation, networks and full-system hardware and software integration. PRI has long been trusted by many major transit authorities, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), LIRR, New York City Transit Authority (NYCTA), Metro-North Railroad (MNRR), Staten Island Rapid Transit Operating Authority (SIRTOA) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). PRI has an extensive network of partners throughout North America, directly services Metro New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and is developing sales and service networks in other cities, such as Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Denver.

Systems to meet U.S. government agency bidding requirements

Both nVent RAYCHEM heating solutions and PRI systems can be designed to meet the requirements of the Buy America Act, critical for many rail and transit customers. PRI can design and build custom control heating systems to meet various specifications and provide local support to customers. Additionally, PRI is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise / Minority Business Enterprise (DBE / MBE), which supports nVent’s commitment to supplier diversity.

Customers who are interested in more information or obtaining a quote should contact Mike Dombrowski, PRI vice president, sales and marketing, at [email protected] or visit www.priinc.com.

To learn more about nVent RAYCHEM rail and switch heating solutions, visit nVent.com%2FRAYCHEM.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005737r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005737/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment