PAX Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PAX Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PAX Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PAX Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PAX Financial Group, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAX Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pax+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PAX Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,186 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 363,143 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 796,706 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 396,445 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.32%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 395,997 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.06%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 108,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 166,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 120,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire International ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 395,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 396,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 176.53%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 131.19%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of PAX Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. PAX Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PAX Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PAX Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PAX Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider