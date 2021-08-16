PAX Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: IXG, COMT, FALN, IBD, WWJD, ISMD, TTEC, BLES, FSK, BIBL, ABNB, HRL, DOCU, MUB, LLY, NAK, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PAX Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PAX Financial Group, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,186 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 363,143 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 796,706 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 396,445 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.32% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 395,997 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.06%

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 108,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 166,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 120,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire International ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 395,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 396,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 176.53%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 131.19%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.