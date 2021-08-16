Theleme Partners LLP Buys Facebook Inc, Anthem Inc, Infosys, Sells AutoZone Inc, Comcast Corp, Carrier Global Corp

New Purchases: FB,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Anthem Inc, Infosys, sells AutoZone Inc, Comcast Corp, Carrier Global Corp, ICICI Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Theleme Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Theleme Partners LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 6,072,056 shares, 41.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 20,127,847 shares, 26.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,176,245 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,148,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,022,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 330,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 173,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.