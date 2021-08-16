Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells , ,

Valhalla, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Kansas City Southern, , sells , , , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Westchester Capital Management, LLC owns 329 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,194,739 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. (ALXN) - 1,388,701 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,084,884 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96% (WORK) - 4,689,496 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,178,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,052,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 725,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,399,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,136,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 777,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 195.60%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 555,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 760,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,388,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in by 66.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 733,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,084,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,445,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.