Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: NUAN, PPD, PFPT, TLND, QTS, GRA, GRUB, WBT, PNM, UFS, CLDR, FRTA, EQD, TWND, HOME, BTAQ, PUCK, CADE, DFNS, AAQC, SPAQ, SPAQ, ARRW, JOBS, TBCP, VOSO, PIAI, SHQAU, RMGC, THCA, VGII, DLCA, GFX, ALTU, TSIB, STRE, FCAX, VTIQ, VTIQ, PACX, MCMJ, LCY, ATIP, RAAC, FTVIU, GFOR.U, CFFEU, MSAC, ACKIU, LOKB, ZWRK, THCB, CND, ISLE, ISLE, NGCAU, ESSC, GSQB.U, FE, QSI, NBSTU, BTAQU, CFIV, EOCW.U, LCAPU, DWIN.U, IIIIU, FLACU, BGSX.U, AEACU, ROSS.U, ATSPU, CLAS.U, XPDIU, DHHCU, AURCU, BIOTU, OSH, NRAC, PIAI.U, CNVY, MOLN, LYEL, WKME, ZETA,
- Added Positions: KSU, COHR, XLNX, PRAH, INFO, ATH, AJRD, WLTW, WORK, MXIM, ALXN, HIG, NAV, XPO, MKTW, RTPYU, CCK, DELL, VOD, NRACU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, BLTS,
- Reduced Positions: TLRY, TLRY, DD, MX, TREB, PSTH, FCAC, PRPB, SEAH.U, GNW, QELL, GRSV, GSAH, SVAC, WPF, DFPH, HCAR, OMEG, OSCR, KLAQ, PRSR, PNTM,
- Sold Out: VAR, IPHI, FLIR, RP, CLGX, GWPH, GRUB, STAY, PS, CBPO, BPY, EGOV, CTB, AACQ, MIK, TCF, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, VOSOU, TBCPU, RMGCU, WDR, DLCAU, FCAX.U, VGII.U, PACXU, VTIQU, VTIQU, TSIBU, HEC, NID, ATAC, CAPA, IFF, STRE.U, FAII, LCYAU, EBAY, MSACU, MYI, CCX, NZF, IAC, THBR, VGAC, GLUU, FOREU, AEL, ACM, LEGOU, DISCK, MPC, FINMU, GRSVU, TLRY, TLRY, DOCN, DSEY, SEMR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, LLC
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,194,739 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
- (ALXN) - 1,388,701 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,084,884 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
- (WORK) - 4,689,496 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,178,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,052,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 725,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (TLND)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,399,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,136,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 777,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 195.60%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 555,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 760,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,388,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in by 66.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 733,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,084,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,445,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.
