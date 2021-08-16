Logo
Voss Capital LLC Buys International Money Express Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Extreme Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Voss Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Money Express Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sierra Wireless Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Extreme Networks Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voss Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Voss Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voss Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voss+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Voss Capital LLC
  1. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 3,100,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  2. Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 1,665,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.61%
  3. American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT) - 510,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  4. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 312,747 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10%
  5. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 720,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.77%
New Purchase: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 766,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 234,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 888,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX)

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in LiveXLive Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 158.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 163.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 312,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 762.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Century Communities Inc by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 81,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63.

Sold Out: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Sold Out: (LEAF)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Voss Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Voss Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Voss Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Voss Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Voss Capital LLC keeps buying
