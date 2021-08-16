Voss Capital LLC Buys International Money Express Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Extreme Networks Inc

New Purchases: IMXI, SWIR, MGI, GOED, CHK, LIVX, SNCR, INSE, BRPMU, JOAN,

IMXI, SWIR, MGI, GOED, CHK, LIVX, SNCR, INSE, BRPMU, JOAN, Added Positions: CNR, ASO, BXC, IMMR, CCS, EQT, LSEA, ALTG, CUE,

CNR, ASO, BXC, IMMR, CCS, EQT, LSEA, ALTG, CUE, Reduced Positions: COOP, EXTR, OCN, AVID, BX, PAR, MBIN, HOME, INBK, RMNI, KKR, QURE, LGIH, CTT, AOUT, LEGH, MITK, RILY, APTO,

COOP, EXTR, OCN, AVID, BX, PAR, MBIN, HOME, INBK, RMNI, KKR, QURE, LGIH, CTT, AOUT, LEGH, MITK, RILY, APTO, Sold Out: AMWD, CADE, PBI, LEAF, FNF, EHTH, ASR, ITI, SIC, CSLT, SXC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Money Express Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sierra Wireless Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Extreme Networks Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voss Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Voss Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voss Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voss+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 3,100,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 1,665,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.61% American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT) - 510,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 312,747 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 720,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.77%

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 766,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 234,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 888,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in LiveXLive Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 158.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 163.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 312,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 762.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Century Communities Inc by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 81,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.