Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wambolt & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wambolt+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,481 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.65% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 35,126 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,815 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.22% Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 43,699 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 76,428 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.59%

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 54,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 136.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 54,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 157.59%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 76,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.