Altarock Partners Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Mark Massey
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,204,513 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,256,182 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 319,916 shares, 21.62% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,235,182 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 823,333 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Altarock Partners Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 823,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,256,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mark Massey.
