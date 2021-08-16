Altarock Partners Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc

New Purchases: MSFT,

MSFT, Added Positions: TDG, CHTR, FB,

Beverly, MA, based Investment company Altarock Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altarock Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Altarock Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,204,513 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,256,182 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 319,916 shares, 21.62% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,235,182 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 823,333 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altarock Partners Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 823,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,256,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.