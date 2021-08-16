Lincoln National Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, FNDC, FDLO, PRN, SPHQ, TTP, FIDU, IBMK, PGHY, COMB, FNOV, PSL, PAPR, SGDJ, FNCL, IHAK, NULG, SMMD, BJUL, BMAR, FQAL, PJAN, POCT, UJUL, DTEC, ESML, FCTR, FDMO, FDVV, FENY, FSTA, HMOP, IAPR, IDNA, PDP, PKB, PMAR, PSEP, QQQM, RWL, SIL, SPDV, ASML, HTBK, MTD, SIVB, NEO, HTD, FTNT, GNRC, NDP, AMC, SEDG, OTLK, CRSP, NIO, BSTZ, UPST, SKLZ, HAAC, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, ACES, ANGL, ARKF, BDEC, BJAN, BSEP, BSJM, BYLD, CALF, DFAT, EAPR, EMXC, FFEB, FLDR, FMAT, FPXI, FSMD, FVAL, GSG, HTEC, HYMB, IBMJ, IBML, IDHQ, IDRV, IEUR, IRBO, IWL, IYC, JHMM, JKK, JMST, JVAL, KLDW, MLPX, NEAR, NUDM, NUSC, OEUR, PAUG, PAVE, PAWZ, PEJ, PFFA, PJUL, PJUN, PWZ, QTAP, SDVY, SYLD, TFLO, TIPZ, VAW, VT, VTHR, AFG, AMP, RIOT, BAM, DXCM, DISH, MTCH, MRO, JWN, NUE, OXY, X, VRTX, WST, MUA, ASA, USA, NUO, NAD, BME, ZIOP, ISEE, CC, HWM, ITRM, BYND, XPEV, ZEV, OGN, ARKG, BSJN, ESGV, FOCT, JEPI, NFRA, OUNZ, PSMR, SCHV, SMLF, VLUE, VWOB, XHB, YOLO,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2021Q2, Lincoln National Corp owns 838 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,346,961 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,980,633 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5043.81% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,700,595 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 1,010,189 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,857,021 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,546,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 224,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 153,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.63 and $104.49, with an estimated average price of $100.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5043.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 2,980,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3275.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 3,211,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4678.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,521,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,458,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 939.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 976.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.