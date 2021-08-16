Logo
Lincoln National Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2021Q2, Lincoln National Corp owns 838 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,346,961 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,980,633 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5043.81%
  3. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,700,595 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 1,010,189 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,857,021 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,546,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 224,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 153,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.63 and $104.49, with an estimated average price of $100.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5043.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 2,980,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3275.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 3,211,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4678.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,521,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,458,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 939.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 976.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

1. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP keeps buying
