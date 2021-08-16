Lincoln National Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, FNDC, FDLO, PRN, SPHQ, TTP, FIDU, IBMK, PGHY, COMB, FNOV, PSL, PAPR, SGDJ, FNCL, IHAK, NULG, SMMD, BJUL, BMAR, FQAL, PJAN, POCT, UJUL, DTEC, ESML, FCTR, FDMO, FDVV, FENY, FSTA, HMOP, IAPR, IDNA, PDP, PKB, PMAR, PSEP, QQQM, RWL, SIL, SPDV, ASML, HTBK, MTD, SIVB, NEO, HTD, FTNT, GNRC, NDP, AMC, SEDG, OTLK, CRSP, NIO, BSTZ, UPST, SKLZ, HAAC, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, ACES, ANGL, ARKF, BDEC, BJAN, BSEP, BSJM, BYLD, CALF, DFAT, EAPR, EMXC, FFEB, FLDR, FMAT, FPXI, FSMD, FVAL, GSG, HTEC, HYMB, IBMJ, IBML, IDHQ, IDRV, IEUR, IRBO, IWL, IYC, JHMM, JKK, JMST, JVAL, KLDW, MLPX, NEAR, NUDM, NUSC, OEUR, PAUG, PAVE, PAWZ, PEJ, PFFA, PJUL, PJUN, PWZ, QTAP, SDVY, SYLD, TFLO, TIPZ, VAW, VT, VTHR, AFG, AMP, RIOT, BAM, DXCM, DISH, MTCH, MRO, JWN, NUE, OXY, X, VRTX, WST, MUA, ASA, USA, NUO, NAD, BME, ZIOP, ISEE, CC, HWM, ITRM, BYND, XPEV, ZEV, OGN, ARKG, BSJN, ESGV, FOCT, JEPI, NFRA, OUNZ, PSMR, SCHV, SMLF, VLUE, VWOB, XHB, YOLO,
- Added Positions: BSV, BNDX, BIV, BLV, MGK, VWO, VEU, VPL, VBK, ONEQ, SPIP, IEMG, VOT, FVD, AAPL, AGG, SPLG, SHOP, MMM, BRK.B, JPM, MKC.V, AVGO, HCA, EEM, IWF, SLV, CAT, HD, JNJ, MKC, MS, SPG, DIS, EFA, FBND, FNDE, FNDF, FTEC, IJR, ITOT, IVV, IWD, IWM, JPST, XLF, ABT, BIIB, CI, CMCSA, DBI, DE, EW, XOM, F, GS, GOOGL, KMB, MRK, MET, NVDA, PNC, PEP, PG, SBUX, TROW, GM, ABBV, FSK, PYPL, TTD, ZM, UBER, ABNB, ARKK, ESGU, FHLC, FLOT, FNDA, FNDX, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, HYD, IEF, IJH, IJS, IJT, JKF, JKG, JKL, MINT, MTUM, RDVY, SCHD, SILJ, TIP, VO, VONV, VTV, VTWO, XLV, ABB, CB, PLD, ATVI, AMD, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, ADI, AGEN, AMAT, AZN, ADP, TFC, BLL, BAC, BLK, VIAC, CHRW, CVS, CDNS, CNI, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CSCO, KO, CL, VALE, COP, STZ, CCI, DHI, DEO, DPZ, DOV, DD, ECL, EIX, LLY, ENB, EPD, EQIX, EXC, NEE, FDS, FDX, FNF, FITB, GD, GIS, GILD, GSK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HON, HBAN, IBM, ILMN, INTC, ICE, IP, INTU, IRM, SJM, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, MTB, MSM, MAR, MTZ, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MDT, NEM, NKE, NOK, NSC, NTRS, NVS, OGE, PPG, PPL, PH, PFE, BKNG, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCOM, RRC, SBAC, POOL, CRM, SLB, SMG, SWKS, SONY, TRV, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, TTE, UAL, USB, UNP, RTX, UHT, VFC, VLO, VTR, VZ, VMC, WPC, WM, WFC, WEC, ZBH, CMG, ET, MUC, VVR, RCS, CEF, GAB, MYD, PHT, BHK, PMX, PML, RNP, KYN, PLM, CAF, BX, DFS, LULU, AWK, PZN, PM, DISCK, WKHS, PSLV, KMI, FBHS, RPAI, PSX, NOW, PANW, ZTS, NRZ, PSXP, AAL, GOOG, JD, SENS, SQ, UA, TWLO, SNAP, ROKU, SE, STNE, PINS, CTVA, CRWD, INMD, CARR, OTIS, VRM, LMND, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, RIDE, BAB, BLOK, IGIB, IGSB, DBEF, DIA, EFG, FDL, FIXD, FLQL, FMB, FREL, FV, FXH, GUNR, HDV, HYG, IBB, IBUY, ICF, ICLN, ICVT, IGM, IGV, IJK, ISTB, ITA, IUSV, IVW, IWB, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYF, IYH, IYJ, IYK, IYR, IYT, JNK, JQUA, KRE, MDY, PDBC, PFF, PGF, PGX, PHO, PNQI, PTLC, QCLN, QLTA, SCHG, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SOXX, SPYV, TDTT, TFI, VB, VCR, VGT, VHT, VNQ, VPU, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: BND, VCSH, MGV, VOO, VEA, VIG, VGK, SHY, VOE, VTEB, VXF, XLE, AEP, VBR, DGRO, EFAV, IAU, QQQ, SHM, VUG, COF, COST, EXPE, LMT, MCD, NVO, UPS, UNH, DG, TSLA, TWTR, BABA, TDOC, CIBR, CMF, FDIS, FPE, IVE, LMBS, MUB, NOBL, SPLV, STIP, VNLA, VNQI, VYM, XLI, T, ADBE, AFL, AXP, AMGN, NLY, BP, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BMY, CSX, CCL, CTAS, C, CUZ, DLR, D, EMR, EL, EXAS, PACW, FCX, LHX, ITW, IONS, KR, LKQ, LNC, MGM, MMC, MSI, VTRS, NFLX, ES, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, ROK, RCL, SYBT, SHW, SO, LUV, TSM, GL, TD, UL, WMT, ANTM, XEL, YUM, CUBA, PTY, TA, EXK, DAL, BEP, CHTR, MPC, APTV, PDI, ATOS, PCI, CGC, ANET, KHC, CRON, HRI, IIPR, ZS, DOCU, LYFT, DOW, NET, AMLP, BSCL, BSCM, EMB, EMLP, FBT, FDN, FEMS, FEX, FINX, FUTY, IEFA, IQLT, ITM, IWO, IWY, IYW, JETS, LGLV, LQD, MJ, MSOS, OEF, PSI, ROBO, SJNK, SPTL, USIG, VCIT, VDC, VDE, VFH, VGIT, VTIP, VXUS, XAR, XLP, XLY,
- Sold Out: FTCS, MBB, GE, URA, OSTK, CWH, VYMI, VRP, SRLN, SLQD, REM, IVOL, FTSM, EMQQ, BOND, FSKR, AMKR, NTNX, MSCI, STT, DGX, ETR, TINV.U, PDSB, PVG, IRR, SFL, GNW,
These are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,346,961 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,980,633 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5043.81%
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,700,595 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 1,010,189 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,857,021 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,546,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 224,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 153,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.63 and $104.49, with an estimated average price of $100.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5043.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 2,980,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3275.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 3,211,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4678.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,521,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,458,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 939.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 976.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.03.Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.
