Avenir Corp Buys Novavax Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Virginia National Bankshares Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Denny's Corp

- New Purchases: NVAX, VABK, COST,
- Added Positions: CTSO, DBRG, AMZN, AAPL, ERII, DCT, MA, DIS, V, BRSP, KMI, STOR,
- Reduced Positions: DENN, LMT, CIO, VOO, OMC, NRZ,
- Sold Out: C, MIC, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of AVENIR CORP
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 612,147 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 550,956 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 85,053 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 435,368 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 2,144,404 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CytoSorbents Corp (CTSO)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in CytoSorbents Corp by 280.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,366,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of AVENIR CORP.
1. AVENIR CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AVENIR CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AVENIR CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AVENIR CORP keeps buying
