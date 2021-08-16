Avenir Corp Buys Novavax Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Virginia National Bankshares Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Denny's Corp

New Purchases: NVAX, VABK, COST,

Added Positions: CTSO, DBRG, AMZN, AAPL, ERII, DCT, MA, DIS, V, BRSP, KMI, STOR,

Reduced Positions: DENN, LMT, CIO, VOO, OMC, NRZ,

Sold Out: C, MIC, GE,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Novavax Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Virginia National Bankshares Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells Citigroup Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Denny's Corp, City Office REIT Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avenir Corp. As of 2021Q2, Avenir Corp owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 612,147 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 550,956 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Markel Corp (MKL) - 85,053 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 435,368 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% The AES Corp (AES) - 2,144,404 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in CytoSorbents Corp by 280.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,366,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.