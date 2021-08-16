Logo
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC Buys Avaya Holdings Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Pinterest Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avaya Holdings Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Veracyte Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Pinterest Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC owns 520 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+paradigm+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC
  1. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 123,647 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 32,613 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2953.65%
  3. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 116,027 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 72,342 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 41,292 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 123,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 116,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 132,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 71,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 2953.65%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 567.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 897.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 583.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Angi Inc by 302.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 139,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 462.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07.

Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC keeps buying
