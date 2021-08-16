Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC Buys Avaya Holdings Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Pinterest Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AVYA, IHRT, VCYT, CNR, VRTX, RCUS, AMP, BAND, REGN, MMYT, ETWO, AXL, DISCA, CMBM, ATRA, JAZZ, RAMP, UIS, WDC, IIVI, TWTR, DOMO, ATI, PJT, XPER, FB, RNG, GENI, MAXR, CNDT, EVRI, ENDP, ICLR, INFN, FTI, ARCH, MTRN, UHS, PI, MA, EDIT, CLF, TDOC, FOXA, CEVA, NPO, HRC, ADI, POLY, VRNS, FARO, STKL, LTCH, CONN, HAE, ZION, OPRX, EIG, EBAY, ZNTL, OUST, QTWO, OEC, AEO, SYY, ACCD, HRTX, MOD, OCFC, UAA, NVEE, BARK, DS, TCBI, FLT, COMM, NESR, BBY, CAH, AMBC, CMCSA, VLO, HCA, CTVA, Y, CCMP, ELY, EEFT, MARK, SXC, HSIC, SWIR, SKX, ANTM, PERI, ALLT, ICHR, TALO, GRTS, LYFT, EMKR, FISV, SPGI, DLX, SRI, CVLT, TRIP, PANW, BOOT, COUP, ONDS, NSC, OXM, RBBN, CFG, CRNT, WELL, PDFS, INVE, CROX, CWH, CASA, ABC, ENB, MTB, NKE, PXLW, CLW, UBER, MP, MMM, DKS, MET, MITK, RY, TSN, LYB, CZR, EXPE, HIG, NEM, OKE, PPL, QADA, RMBL, FLGT, TENB, BDX, CCJ, PLCE, GPN, JKHY, SPG, WY, WEC, FTSI, DOCU, TCRR, COIN, AVY, MNST, KEY, PFE, WAL, HBM, CVE, RBLX, CMA, FHN, LMT, LDL, OMI, RCII, NPTN, CSOD, COO, CMI, HUM, NOC, SYNA, UNH, WBA, WFC, LIVX, PIXY, ATCX, MRVI, AAPL, LUMN, KO, EQR, PXD, PG, SM, TDY, UFI, IMBI, MRC, APRN, CSSE, EIX, OVV, GS, VIAV, JWN, TITN, CHK, HES, BAX, ETN, GD, LPSN, MRK, TJX, WWW, SNCR, TDC, GM, ZIM, CSX, DSPG, EMR, FCX, LHX, PKE, PATK, ROG, SBNY, VTNR, PANL, NMRD, BHF, CRWD, AMGN, BRO, CCNE, COG, DSX, JNJ, PWR, SAFT, TGLS, MTBC, SYNH, EQH, KARO, CNA, COP, EL, PEAK, LTRX, LEG, RNWK, SO, SP, TREX, VICI, CDAY, JMIA, CDNS, JPM, URI, LMB, LEVI,
- Added Positions: OAS, HA, MXL, AFL, ANGI, ABNB, LPI, TWLO, SBLK, CHKP, NOG, VIAC, DLTR, FITB, HBAN, STE, VMW, YUMC, HRL, PKI, TGT, FAST, ULTA, CSII, AON, SJM, PEGA, OTIS, CTXS, PDCE, CPB, STNG, AMD, IMMR, MCK, OMC, BLDP, DPZ, HOLX, VFC, KLR, AEP, GIS, DKNG, O, NGMS, ED, MTCH, MU, AAP, EXPD, TRV, CLX, SMCI, TGH, ES, GIC, GIC, WAFD, IGT, FN, SRAX, A, TER, TUFN, CERN, EA, KR, SHOO, FVRR, ACN, AEE, BXP, CTSH, DOV, EXC, IRM, PRU, TD, VSEC, DZSI, FTV, CARR, ASYS, MAS, LUV, NCLH, BKR, K, SGEN, VRSN, CYRX, INOV, VCTR, AME, CERS, DUK, ODFL, PEG, RF, SIRI, XEL, AFRM, BK, PGR, SRE, CIEN, HAL, PWFL, KMB, MAR, QUIK, TROW, AWK, NVTA,
- Reduced Positions: FANG, BKNG, LVS, GNRC, DBX, ADBE, PAR, Z, SPLK, CRM, LH, DHT, SATS, SNAP, RH, NET, SAM, ASPN, ROKU, HST, HEAR, COST, LRCX, GOGL, PRO, ARGO, NVAX, EWBC, ALK, KSS, LASR, RLGY, VICR, DLR, PSA, U, PPG, TPR, AUDC, WYNN, NDAQ, INSW, DISH, DIOD, SBAC, SI, KMX, GROW, MCHP, ETSY, SIVB, LUNA, AES, BWMX, PLUG, TDG, ON, IP, IFF, FLL, QS, KHC, AKAM, QMCO, ATVI, AIG, SLB, ADTN, ADM, EQIX, IPG, PAYX, RCL, WST, FLXN, RKT, BV, ITI, AMAL, CNI, KRMD, CHD, FRC, CPRT, CL, PACW, CMS, HYRE, V, WM, LULU, CHTR, UMBF, STX, ALGN, RMD,
- Sold Out: PINS, AMCX, DBI, WBT, GDOT, PLAY, EXTR, PYPL, ACIC, FLOW, RILY, HZON, NFLX, LADR, NGAC, NVDA, SCR, RADA, JRVR, GIII, OSIS, ROAD, FSRV, PVG, ENVA, DAC, ZM, JOE, DESP, SFTW, SU, AMRC, CTRN, EPAC, SLM, SPWR, FST, COWN, BCOV, W, NUAN, KAR, TBIO, DCRB, SBGI, VVI, DMYD, HMN, RES, CRSA, TSLA, ANET, SPCE, HOL, TSIA, FTCH, SNOW, DASH, GILD, BNED, EB, RTP, JEF, GNK, URGN, EGLE, KBAL, SCCO, MCB, TBA, MDXG, SLCA, ACGL, OIS, ACRE, AAN, IBTX, GDEN, SCVL, MSCI, BW, COF, CNTY, AAOI, USX, BYD, HOV, MSFT, TNK, WDAY, DLTH, NSP, EFX, FFIV, MBI, NTAP, PLD, VOXX, EXAS, LII, RAVN, NCMI, AGS, SITM, BTWN, RSI, MELI, PAE, T, CMP, TXN, WMB, NKLA, FRO, DSKE, SQ, BIGC, D, HOG, MKC, SXI, TGI, ALG, NKTX, DEN, LAZR, MCO, TPX, MOS, GAN, CCL, PRMW, DD, EXP, RSG, UAL, YUM, AGNC, PRTY, BLKB, BWA, CCI, RHP, HSY, VTRS, KMI, ESTC, CAG, MGPI, POWI, TTWO, WCN, ZUMZ, DG, TRHC, FNKO, ZI, RPRX, F, GAIA, FUL, MCD, SMSI, UMPQ, WTFC, MTSI, LTRPA, BYND, IAA, AMT, ADSK, HLX, FTK, MIDD, TBBK, AAL, MSGS, DDOG, ARRY, DGNS, VVOS, WISH, ALV, NOTV, ESS, MDLZ, VTR, DFS, USCR, LBRDK, XPOA, COLM, FIX, STZ, DRI, EGAN, ETR, ICE, ISRG, NTRS, QGEN, RICK, USAK, BR, ELMD, SII, SOI, REYN, DHR, JNPR, MCRI, KRA, POST, VNT,
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 123,647 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 32,613 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2953.65%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 116,027 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 72,342 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 41,292 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 123,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 116,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 132,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 71,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 2953.65%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 567.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 897.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 583.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Angi Inc by 302.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 139,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 462.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07.Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.
