Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys CoBank ACB, AgriBank FCB, CoBank ACB, Sells General Electric Co, AbbVie Inc, DCP Midstream LP

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CoBank ACB, AgriBank FCB, CoBank ACB, PHI Group Inc, sells General Electric Co, AbbVie Inc, DCP Midstream LP, Conifer Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 31.34% of the total portfolio. Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Scully Royalty Ltd (SRL) - 2,978,399 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 84,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in PHI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in CoBank ACB by 685.79%. The purchase prices were between $105.15 and $107, with an estimated average price of $106.19. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 68,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in AgriBank FCB by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $108 and $113, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $110.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in CoBank ACB by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $111, with an estimated average price of $108.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.05 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.46.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Conifer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.11.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.62.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.