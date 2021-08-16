Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys CoBank ACB, AgriBank FCB, CoBank ACB, Sells General Electric Co, AbbVie Inc, DCP Midstream LP

- New Purchases: PHIG,
- Added Positions: CBKPP.PFD, AGRIP.PFD, CKNQP.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV,
- Sold Out: GE, DCPPB.PFD, CNFR, KO, ECCB.PFD, CARR, OTIS, GPC, TDW,
These are the top 5 holdings of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.
- Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 31.34% of the total portfolio.
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
- Scully Royalty Ltd (SRL) - 2,978,399 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
- Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 84,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in PHI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoBank ACB (CBKPP.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in CoBank ACB by 685.79%. The purchase prices were between $105.15 and $107, with an estimated average price of $106.19. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 68,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AgriBank FCB (AGRIP.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in AgriBank FCB by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $108 and $113, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $110.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoBank ACB (CKNQP.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in CoBank ACB by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $111, with an estimated average price of $108.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: DCP Midstream LP (DCPPB.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.05 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.46.Sold Out: Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Conifer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.11.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECCB.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.62.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD..
1. IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. keeps buying
