Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: FTLS, EFX, MU, O, IDEV, FINX, CRTX, MPC, SCHE, MGC, IUSG, FNDF, DOC, CACC, PODD, GWW, CRM, NUE, GGG, DHR,
- Added Positions: IQLT, ESGU, ESGD, VTEB, VTV, ESGE, VUG, VCSH, BND, VO, FBND, VB, VTI, FIXD, BNDX, JKE, VNQ, SCHD, XOM, COP, EMB, TFC, PSX, VYM, VBR, MO, SO, SOXX, SDY, QQQ, VEA, QCOM, VOE, BA, AMT, VWO, FB, VZ, VT, BLK, AKR, COST, CMI, VGT, D, EPD, F, XLNX, GPN, HON, IWS, IWP, J, NFLX, PLUG, SYY, TGT, DVY, USB, UNFI, AMLP, PYPL, TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, PEP, HD, HBI, LQD, EEMV, YUM, UCBI, IWF, IWD, IVV, CVX, CAT, VBK, YUMC, PFE, IJK, DTIL, IJH, AMZN, IJR, IYE, VEU, VIG, T, ITW, GOOGL, CARR, LMT, MDLZ, INTC, FTA, GS, IJS, GD, CMCSA, CL, IWM, CSCO, SCHW, CSX, BDX, VFC, NVS, RF, SRE, TSM, TXN, TMO, NKE, UPS, ORCL, WFC, VTRS, MRK, V, PM, AVGO, MCD,
- Sold Out: GE, TDY, BKNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 224,863 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 297,760 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 175,290 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 637,479 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 853,518 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.73%
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 75,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 853,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 296,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.70%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 359.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.
