Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc

Reduced Positions: EFAV, PEP, HD, HBI, LQD, EEMV, YUM, UCBI, IWF, IWD, IVV, CVX, CAT, VBK, YUMC, PFE, IJK, DTIL, IJH, AMZN, IJR, IYE, VEU, VIG, T, ITW, GOOGL, CARR, LMT, MDLZ, INTC, FTA, GS, IJS, GD, CMCSA, CL, IWM, CSCO, SCHW, CSX, BDX, VFC, NVS, RF, SRE, TSM, TXN, TMO, NKE, UPS, ORCL, WFC, VTRS, MRK, V, PM, AVGO, MCD, Sold Out: GE, TDY, BKNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Equifax Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc owns 290 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 224,863 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 297,760 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 175,290 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 637,479 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 853,518 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.73%

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 75,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 853,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 296,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.70%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 359.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.