Koch Industries Inc Buys Nano Dimension, Dana Inc

For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC
- Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 9,384,282 shares, 43.39% of the total portfolio.
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 36.69% of the total portfolio.
- Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio.
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM) - 328,661 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dana Inc (DAN) - 18,844 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Nano Dimension Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.53 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 328,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC. Also check out:
