Koch Industries Inc Buys Nano Dimension, Dana Inc

New Purchases: NNDM, DAN,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nano Dimension, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2021Q2, Koch Industries Inc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 9,384,282 shares, 43.39% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 36.69% of the total portfolio. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM) - 328,661 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Dana Inc (DAN) - 18,844 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Nano Dimension Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.53 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 328,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.