Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells AT&T Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kuntz+lesher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,234,453 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 191,362 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 618,317 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 519,011 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 130,183 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $136.78 and $159.82, with an estimated average price of $148.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider