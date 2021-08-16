Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IBM, LLY, MRK, LULU, MCHP, SYNA, UGI,
- Added Positions: VCIT, AAPL, MBB, VGIT, VMBS, IEI, SCHV, JNJ, IJH, AGZ, SCHF, QLTA, ABBV, SPY, IEMG, ABT, AGG, FB, BMY, SCHR, PFE, V, GOOG, AMT, USB, TFC, CSCO, DE, ROKU, ORCL, NVDA, MCD, JPM, EOG, IJK, ESGU, FULT, GD,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, IVW, SCHE, GOOGL, MSFT, SCHA, IVE, SCHB, AMZN, SCHD, URI, VO, ANVS, CWI, TT, UNP, UNH, VXUS, ROP, NVO, NKE, MMC, ADP, BRK.B, BX, CVX, DIS, XOM, NOW, EMN, FLXS, CVS, HSIC, HD, VOT, IXUS, VTI, MU, VZ, WHR,
- Sold Out: T, FDN, QTEC, MGV, MO, INTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,234,453 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 191,362 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 618,317 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 519,011 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 130,183 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $136.78 and $159.82, with an estimated average price of $148.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.
