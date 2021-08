Sigma Planning Corp Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: PTBD, FPXI, DVN, ICSH, FENY, PAVE, FTGC, ARKQ, FYT, FXD, COWZ, FYC, UCON, BOCT, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, SMMV, DXC, CALF, FIDU, MMLG, PYZ, TPLC, VLU, FALN, FCOM, FNK, FNY, NXTG, TTCF, MP, ARKF, BIBL, BSJN, BSJO, COMT, FMAT, FNCL, FSTA, JEPI, JVAL, MEAR, XLSR, XSOE, AAP, PTC, WKHS, RBLX, STEM, BNDW, BSCE, BSDE, BSJM, BSJP, FAAR, FLTB, HYLD, IRBO, NTSX, NULG, OUNZ, PGHY, PTMC, QDEF, VTWV, SCHW, CLF, DIN, KGC, NGD, FANG, IQV, TEAM, ESTC, GATO, WISH, BMBL, GLBE, AIRR, BDRY, BNDC, BSAE, BSBE, CQQQ, FCOR, FDVV, FEMB, FID, FMF, FNDF, FSMB, FTXO, GSEW, IQDY, IWC, IXG, LDSF, LOUP, MLPX, NUMG, OGIG, RWL, SRET, TPSC, UTRN, WBND, XMVM, XSMO, CB, AES, AXAS, ALK, ARCB, RIOT, BLFS, CACI, CPE, DKS, DPW, EOG, OVV, EEFT, EXR, FHN, MNST, IIVI, LH, JEF, LPX, MDC, CNR, NVAX, SAVA, CDMO, RS, POWW, RY, POOL, SNY, SSRM, SCCO, TDY, GWW, TX, BLE, ETB, SPXX, AOD, QQQX, JAZZ, IGT, IRDM, NTG, NXPI, FWONA, FPF, HLT, TSLX, NAVI, CCS, TRUP, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, Z, EDIT, UA, LSXMA, TPIC, COUP, CWH, CRSP, GRWG, IR, SE, ROAD, BBIG, BE, QFIN, PD, ORCC, DDOG, BNTX, BEAM, UWMC, UWMC, FOUR, RACA, CRSR, CCIV, AVO, ASO, UPST, AEVA, OGN, ACES, ADME, ADRE, AVDV, AVUV, BCI, BJAN, BUZZ, CGW, COMB, DFAC, DFAT, DFUS, DIVO, DVOL, EJAN, ERTH, EWJ, EWZ, FCG, FCVT, FDIV, FDLO, FDNI, FDRR, FFEB, FMAY, FQAL, GNOM, GNR, GRID, GSG, GTO, HYGV, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, IDNA, IETC, IFRA, IJAN, ILTB, JKL, LQDH, MDYV, NUSC, ONLN, PDP, PEJ, PFFD, PFXF, PICK, PJUL, PJUN, POCT, PSCE, PSL, QPX, QQQJ, QTAP, REMX, RFV, RHS, RWK, RYU, SDVY, SLX, SMMD, SPHQ, SPSM, SPYD, SRLN, SYLD, TOKE, URA, VONV, XDQQ, XMHQ, YOLO, YYY, AHT, CLWT, ONCT, GOGL, TELL, VWTR, RVP, GEO, PFL, ETY, PTMN, MVO, BBDC, PLG, XIN, VET, SB, TOMZ, AYTU, PPSI, ARI, ANGI, NID, HTBX, OPGN, ADAP, ZOM, SD, XCUR, ITRM, SQFT, LOTZ, ELMS,

QQQ, GLD, NUE, COF, RPV, MSFT, MRO, SCHM, IJR, RSP, SPHB, ONEQ, STPZ, IVV, LQD, XLRE, OIH, BA, DIS, RDVY, TIP, CAT, NET, ARKK, IGSB, LMBS, XLC, F, NVDA, DGRO, FNX, IEFA, IPAY, ITOT, IYM, RWJ, GOOGL, HD, LRCX, FSK, SQ, DKNG, AGG, IJH, IVE, CVX, OXY, V, PSLV, ABBV, IIPR, CRWD, CIBR, EFV, FXR, HYG, IEMG, IUSB, IYE, VTV, XLF, MMM, AMD, BAC, CDE, XOM, GS, HON, IBM, INTC, MAR, MS, NEM, WPM, MUX, EXK, APPS, KL, HUBS, TTD, PINS, PLTR, ABNB, BIV, BNDX, BSV, CARZ, DLN, DVY, EFA, FDN, FEX, FGD, GSY, ISTB, IVW, IYR, JKE, JKG, LIT, MUB, SCHD, SCZ, SPHD, VB, VEA, VTWO, VUG, VWO, VXF, XLE, ADBE, ALB, AEP, ADSK, BIDU, CCL, CINF, C, KO, CMCSA, ED, STZ, DHI, DE, DUK, ECL, EXAS, FRT, FITB, GPC, GILD, HL, IDXX, ITW, IP, JPM, LMT, APTO, MGA, MCD, SPGI, MPW, MRK, NICE, PENN, PRU, QCOM, O, ROK, SWKS, SO, UPS, X, UNH, UNM, WRE, ANTM, WFC, WHR, WMB, ZBH, IRBT, CROX, GAB, HYT, BX, DFS, GOF, MAG, MELI, MAIN, FNV, BTG, AG, AVGO, XXII, GNRC, GM, KMI, SAND, FB, PDI, SUN, FUBO, ZTS, APAM, MGNX, DRNA, MC, ZEN, PIRS, FRPT, SHOP, PYPL, RETA, RA, OKTA, SOS, ROKU, PRVB, GH, DOW, JMIA, FSLY, CARR, ACWI, ANGL, BND, BSCM, DBEF, DBEM, DNL, EEM, EMLP, FBND, FDD, FEM, FEP, FIVG, FPX, FREL, FTA, HDV, IDV, IGOV, IOO, IUSV, IWF, IWN, IWV, IXC, IYT, JKD, JKJ, MGK, MGV, MINT, MOAT, PDBC, PFF, PGF, PGX, PRF, QYLD, SCHG, SCHP, SCHV, SDOG, SKYY, SLQD, SLYV, SMH, SPEM, SPYV, SUB, SUSA, SUSB, TDIV, VAW, VIG, VLUE, VOE, VT, VTI, VTIP, VXUS, WCLD, XBI, XLG, XMLV, XMMO, XOP, PLD, ACN, AFL, APD, ADS, ARLP, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, NLY, AINV, ABR, ADM, ARCC, ATO, AXS, BNS, GOLD, BBY, BGFV, BLK, SAM, BYD, BRKS, CF, CMS, CSX, COG, ELY, CAH, LUMN, CI, CTAS, CRUS, CLX, CSGP, CL, NNN, CAG, COP, CR, CCI, CFR, DHR, DRI, DLR, DOV, DD, ETN, EIX, EW, EGO, ECPG, EPD, EXPE, FDX, FE, BEN, FCEL, GD, GNTX, GNW, GSK, HAL, HOG, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HBAN, ILMN, CEQP, TT, ICE, ISRG, KLAC, K, LTC, LZB, LEG, LEN, LBTYA, LYG, LOW, MGM, MMP, MEIP, MCHP, MITK, NTAP, NYMT, NWL, NI, NSC, ORLY, OHI, OKE, TLK, VHC, PNC, PPL, PHG, PXD, PBI, PLUG, LIN, PSEC, PEG, PSA, RCII, BB, RIO, WRK, ROP, RDS.A, SJT, SLB, STX, XPO, SPG, SIRI, SWBI, TRV, STMP, STRL, RGR, SPH, TROW, TXRH, TMO, TTE, TSCO, RIG, OLED, VRTX, VOD, WPC, WBA, WY, WEC, WYNN, CMG, VVR, MUA, DNP, IAF, RVT, GF, CHI, FFC, CHY, NAD, NEA, BHK, JDD, UTG, UTF, CSQ, GLU, FEN, JRO, GGN, BDJ, HTGC, REED, BR, TMUS, CHW, ETJ, VMW, PKO, PM, AGNC, BUD, STWD, LYB, GBAB, BCX, EXPI, STAG, ENPH, SPLK, HTA, NOW, PANW, MANU, RH, OFS, PCI, DSL, NRZ, GLG, CHGG, EIGR, ALLE, ALLY, QURE, AY, NEP, BABA, BSGM, QRVO, VSTO, RUN, AQMS, TWLO, TUSK, FND, AFIN, CUE, ZS, LQDA, SONO, NIO, YETI, AGE, MRNA, DELL, TIGR, AMCR, TFFP, SI, OTIS, BIPC, NKLA, RKT, SNOW, AGZ, AMLP, AOK, BLV, BWX, CORP, DBC, DOO, DTD, EDOW, EEMS, EMB, FDIS, FDL, FDT, FEZ, FINX, FIW, FMB, FVC, FXO, FYX, GDXJ, HACK, HYMB, HYS, IAGG, IAT, ICF, ICLN, IEUR, IEZ, IGM, IHF, IJK, IQLT, ITM, IUSG, IWB, IWD, IWS, IYH, IYW, JETS, MDIV, MDYG, MSOS, OEF, PSCH, PWV, PZA, QTEC, QUAL, REM, RJI, RYT, SCHF, SCHX, SDY, SECT, SHM, SHV, SIL, SILJ, SLY, SLYG, SMDV, SPDW, SPLG, SPSB, SPYG, STIP, TOTL, USHY, USIG, VBR, VCLT, VCR, VDC, VFH, VGK, VIGI, VIS, VNLA, VNQ, VRP, VTEB, VV, VWOB, XAR, XHB, XHE, XLI, Reduced Positions: SPY, DIA, VGT, ARKW, IVZ, BLOK, SLV, IEF, SNBR, VIAC, MJ, CMI, FCX, FLOT, IBUY, ALGN, AMAT, XLU, TPR, SOXX, TAN, TLT, IJJ, MDY, AGGY, BSCL, IJT, EMQQ, IAU, IVOL, IWM, NKE, FTC, FTEC, FTSM, AAPL, NEE, JNJ, WMT, IGV, IJS, MGC, PEP, SYK, MA, AWK, ARKG, JPST, QCLN, VOT, COST, MKC, DG, FHLC, IWP, JKH, T, AZO, CVS, DTE, FISV, ORCL, PG, SHW, SBUX, PHYS, SFIX, HFRO, DOCU, TRTN, ZM, WORK, IGIB, FVD, GDX, ICVT, IHI, IWO, IWY, MTUM, SPLV, XLB, XLY, ABT, BP, BRK.B, BIIB, HUM, KMB, KR, MDT, CASH, NFLX, PGR, CRM, LUV, NLOK, TSM, TGT, VLO, VRSN, PHK, PTY, SQM, BIP, LITB, TWTR, AAL, MGNI, NVTA, BZUN, TDOC, MOGO, UPWK, UBER, BOND, CWB, DES, DWM, EFAV, EFG, EWW, FBT, FPE, FTSL, FUTY, FXL, GOVT, IEI, IXJ, IYY, KBWB, KRE, MBB, NEAR, PALL, PSJ, USMV, VCIT, VDE, VOO, VOOG, VPU, XLK, XLP, XME, XSD, SRPT, ACTG, ATVI, MO, ADI, ANSS, ATR, WTRG, AZN, AN, ADP, TFC, BCE, BSET, BAX, BTI, CBRL, BXMT, CNC, CHD, KOF, CMA, CUZ, TCOM, CMLS, DXCM, DY, LLY, ENB, ESGR, EXPD, FBC, RHP, GIS, GPN, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, IBN, IDCC, INTU, IRM, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, LVS, LNC, MFA, MFC, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MU, TAP, VTRS, NGG, NOK, JWN, NOC, NVS, OSTK, PH, PBCT, PKI, PVH, BKNG, DGX, RPM, REGN, RGEN, RSG, RCL, STM, SMG, STLD, TJX, OXSQ, TEN, TPL, TSN, URI, VMI, VTR, WDC, XEL, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CEMI, LIVE, ET, RDS.B, RFI, TSI, MIY, RQI, JPS, HPS, EVV, NVG, GPM, CVLT, FSLR, AWP, BGS, LULU, MARK, TWO, SRNE, KDP, ABUS, EVGN, ONCS, FTNT, VUZI, MMYT, ZGNX, RLJ, MPC, HZNP, XYL, PSX, NCLH, CDW, VEEV, TNDM, TWOU, CGC, SABR, RESN, OGI, SEDG, ETSY, VVPR, GNL, BW, NNDM, GPP, CC, KHC, ATOM, SNAP, CVNA, BHVN, JHG, DBX, FTCH, FUTU, INMD, PTON, PGNY, NARI, RXT, AAXJ, ACWV, ACWX, AIA, AOM, CLOU, DGRW, DSI, DVYE, EEMV, ESGE, FV, FXH, FXI, FXN, GLDM, HYD, IBB, IGLB, INDA, IPO, ITA, ITB, IXUS, IYF, IYG, KBA, KXI, NOBL, OUSA, PCY, PTLC, PTNQ, QDF, QQEW, REZ, RPG, SHYG, TFI, URTH, USO, USRT, VBK, VCSH, VEU, VGIT, XRT, XT,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust International IPO ETF, Devon Energy Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2021Q2, Sigma Planning Corp owns 1399 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 985,877 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 295,691 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,879 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,462 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 139,957 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.97%

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 565,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 273,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 135,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 329,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 140,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 528.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 89,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2212.53%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2264.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 95,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 1688.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 487,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.