Samjo Capital LLC Buys GTY Technology Holdings Inc, Recro Pharma Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells Fluidigm Corp, SharpSpring Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: GTYH, INSE,
- Added Positions: REPH, PDFS, THRY, QUOT, DMRC, SCOR, XGN, HTGM, ASPN,
- Reduced Positions: INOV, RSSS,
- Sold Out: FLDM, SHSP,
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,545,000 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,375,000 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 765,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 361,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 305,000 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78%
Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 895,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 287.50%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)
Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 67.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)
Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exagen Inc (XGN)
Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Exagen Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)
Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.52 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $4.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 534,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.Sold Out: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)
Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.24.
