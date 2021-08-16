180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, TE Connectivity, Sells General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

- New Purchases: TYG, MHK, REET, FDVV, FDRR, WST, MRVL, CXSE, LEN, EQNR, ACN, CLW, AXP, NWL, AES, UHS, ROK, NWSA, APTV, LITE, SLVP, CBRE, SIVR, APPH, FMO, NSC, RYAAY, PM, DHR, ENB, SCCO, SIMO, RMD, BKR, OLN, COP, DVYE, MGA, IWF, BTZ, NOK, TEVA, NCV, EDSA, VEON,
- Added Positions: NVDA, TEL, SGOL, FCX, AYX, MNKD, EFV, VXUS, DE, RING, JCI, RHI, SWK, VYM, GS, LMT, PSTG, ALL, AVGO, HDB, JD, KLAC, LH, NUE, SLB, SKM, VOO, BIO, BMRN, BWA, CSCO, CRWD, XOM, GPI, HMC, IFF, SLV, KBH, KGC, KNX, MRK, NEM, NTR, SNOW, GLD, VTI, WPM, ABB, AZN, BLL, BCS, BRK.B, BHP, BMY, COG, CAT, CNC, CAG, FDX, GD, GIS, GM, HPE, IDXX, INCY, QQQ, JPM, KMI, LHX, LNC, LIN, MDT, MTH, MET, MU, MOS, PLD, QCOM, QS, ROP, NOW, SONY, SPLK, SPOT, SIVB, TSM, TPX, TM, TFC, TWLO, VBR, VYMI, WMT, ABT, ABBV, AME, AMAT, GLO, ED, GDV, GGZ, EWJ, IVV, IUSB, ESGU, IWD, QRVO, RIO, EWX, SUM, BND, VTIP, VCIT, VAW, VRTX, WIX,
- Reduced Positions: T, AMZN, PYPL, GOOGL, CP, MSFT, CVS, DG, UPS, ZS, AAPL, BA, CVX, DOW, TEAM, DHI, ET, DGRO, SBUX, ADBE, CYBR, FB, HON, INTU, FLOT, IDV, USMV, JNJ, PFE, PG, V, BABA, AMT, ADP, BP, IGR, COST, DOV, EMR, GRMN, HCA, ICE, PDBC, STIP, HDV, IJH, IJR, ITOT, MBB, EL, LOW, MPC, MA, MRNA, MS, MP, NFLX, NEWR, DGX, SNA, TXN, TMO, TJX, TMUS, UNH, VT, VTEB, VCSH, ZTS, MMM, AMD, AGNC, ALK, ASML, BIDU, BAC, KO, CCI, DEO, DT, ETG, ECL, ESTC, EXPE, FITB, ITW, IP, ISRG, SHY, EFAV, EEM, DVY, GOVT, LLY, MCHP, NKE, NOC, NVO, NTNX, ORLY, PAYX, PEP, PFPT, RY, SE, TGT, TRI, BIV, VO, VEEV, VZ, VMW, WIT, ZBH,
- Sold Out: GE, FAS, TSN, ALXN, PHG, MELI, EQT, PGR, PSA, SRE, URI, SUB, ACI, MOMO, NCLH, STWD, EMN, WHR, NICE, STZ, GOLD, EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,714 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,367 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,814 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,637 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,764 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $207.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 266.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 135,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 433.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 131,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 74.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.Sold Out: (ALXN)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.
