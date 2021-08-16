Logo
180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, TE Connectivity, Sells General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, TE Connectivity, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 369 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/180+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,714 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,367 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,814 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,637 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,764 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $207.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 266.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 135,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 433.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 131,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 74.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
