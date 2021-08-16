180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, TE Connectivity, Sells General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

New Purchases: TYG, MHK, REET, FDVV, FDRR, WST, MRVL, CXSE, LEN, EQNR, ACN, CLW, AXP, NWL, AES, UHS, ROK, NWSA, APTV, LITE, SLVP, CBRE, SIVR, APPH, FMO, NSC, RYAAY, PM, DHR, ENB, SCCO, SIMO, RMD, BKR, OLN, COP, DVYE, MGA, IWF, BTZ, NOK, TEVA, NCV, EDSA, VEON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, TE Connectivity, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 369 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,714 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,367 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,814 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,637 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,764 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $207.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 266.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 135,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 433.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 131,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 74.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.