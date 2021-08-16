Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

New Purchases: IBB, SMH, CIBR, NVDA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hamilton Wealth, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 215,607 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 151,468 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,302 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,529 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 34,890 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $167.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $261.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4308.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 572,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 83,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 70.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $17.3.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.