Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

- New Purchases: IBB, SMH, CIBR, NVDA,
- Added Positions: SDS, IXJ, IHI, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, BA, AAPL, SQM, VTI, MRK, PHO, TSLA, DIS, MINT, MUB, VDC, VNLA, F,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, VFH, VIXY, BOND, PDBC, VYMI, IAU, FB, GSLC, BUD, BABA, CGC, VTEB,
- Sold Out: BKNG, ABNB, DUST, VTWO, JETS, VO, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 215,607 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 151,468 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,302 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,529 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 34,890 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $167.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $261.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4308.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 572,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 83,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 70.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $17.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hamilton Wealth, LLC.
1. Hamilton Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hamilton Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hamilton Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hamilton Wealth, LLC keeps buying
