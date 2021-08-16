TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Target Corp, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: BSJM, BSCN, BSCO, IBDM, JD, MP, COIN, RYF, FPE, OGN, UBER, BSJN, ICSH, HAIL, THCX, KARS, BWA, FPXI, ARKQ, GTX, FSK, ACOR, CDE,
- Added Positions: BKLN, BSCM, SPLK, JPM, BSX, REGN, LYB, SCHX, SCHG, CVX, LHX, V, SCHF, BRKS, EFAV, LULU, LITE, QQQ, AAPL, PYPL, ABBV, JKK, SCHC, SCHE, MS, MU, SCHO, WMB, EPD, SCHP, KGC,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, TJX, MEOH, COMM, MTZ, GLDD, BSCL, ONTO, BSJL, EVH, AJRD, RGEN, ILMN, NVDA, MELI, MLM, ISRG, CRSP, DXC, IIPR, BA, FB, TPIC, TREE, DDOG, PTON, CRWD, PFF, ENV, MSFT, AMP, CARR, CVS, EXAS, AMT, PFE, INGR, AMGN, VLO, MDT, RWX, SCHM, VO, DIS, PXD, AES, UNH, MA, CRM, VIG, LOW, BMRN, ACWV, AMZN, IJR, MMM, JETS, ABT, SCZ, VGT, IJH, FLOT, FDN, CWB, BRK.B, BIIB, EXPE, F, VTRS, TRV,
- Sold Out: GE, CMG, GHC, DSL, FSKR, PPA, RIOT, BIDU, FITB, CDG0, GRT1, RIDE, FSR, HYMB, JPST,
For the details of TrueNorth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truenorth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TrueNorth, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 300,755 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 904,477 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 866,052 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 386,372 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,421 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 510,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 440,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 408,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 319,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 44,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14.Sold Out: (FSKR)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Graham Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $72.62 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $75.08.
