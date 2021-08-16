TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Target Corp, TJX Inc

New Purchases: BSJM, BSCN, BSCO, IBDM, JD, MP, COIN, RYF, FPE, OGN, UBER, BSJN, ICSH, HAIL, THCX, KARS, BWA, FPXI, ARKQ, GTX, FSK, ACOR, CDE,

BSJM, BSCN, BSCO, IBDM, JD, MP, COIN, RYF, FPE, OGN, UBER, BSJN, ICSH, HAIL, THCX, KARS, BWA, FPXI, ARKQ, GTX, FSK, ACOR, CDE, Added Positions: BKLN, BSCM, SPLK, JPM, BSX, REGN, LYB, SCHX, SCHG, CVX, LHX, V, SCHF, BRKS, EFAV, LULU, LITE, QQQ, AAPL, PYPL, ABBV, JKK, SCHC, SCHE, MS, MU, SCHO, WMB, EPD, SCHP, KGC,

BKLN, BSCM, SPLK, JPM, BSX, REGN, LYB, SCHX, SCHG, CVX, LHX, V, SCHF, BRKS, EFAV, LULU, LITE, QQQ, AAPL, PYPL, ABBV, JKK, SCHC, SCHE, MS, MU, SCHO, WMB, EPD, SCHP, KGC, Reduced Positions: TGT, TJX, MEOH, COMM, MTZ, GLDD, BSCL, ONTO, BSJL, EVH, AJRD, RGEN, ILMN, NVDA, MELI, MLM, ISRG, CRSP, DXC, IIPR, BA, FB, TPIC, TREE, DDOG, PTON, CRWD, PFF, ENV, MSFT, AMP, CARR, CVS, EXAS, AMT, PFE, INGR, AMGN, VLO, MDT, RWX, SCHM, VO, DIS, PXD, AES, UNH, MA, CRM, VIG, LOW, BMRN, ACWV, AMZN, IJR, MMM, JETS, ABT, SCZ, VGT, IJH, FLOT, FDN, CWB, BRK.B, BIIB, EXPE, F, VTRS, TRV,

TGT, TJX, MEOH, COMM, MTZ, GLDD, BSCL, ONTO, BSJL, EVH, AJRD, RGEN, ILMN, NVDA, MELI, MLM, ISRG, CRSP, DXC, IIPR, BA, FB, TPIC, TREE, DDOG, PTON, CRWD, PFF, ENV, MSFT, AMP, CARR, CVS, EXAS, AMT, PFE, INGR, AMGN, VLO, MDT, RWX, SCHM, VO, DIS, PXD, AES, UNH, MA, CRM, VIG, LOW, BMRN, ACWV, AMZN, IJR, MMM, JETS, ABT, SCZ, VGT, IJH, FLOT, FDN, CWB, BRK.B, BIIB, EXPE, F, VTRS, TRV, Sold Out: GE, CMG, GHC, DSL, FSKR, PPA, RIOT, BIDU, FITB, CDG0, GRT1, RIDE, FSR, HYMB, JPST,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, JD.com Inc, sells General Electric Co, Target Corp, TJX Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Methanex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueNorth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, TrueNorth, Inc. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 300,755 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 904,477 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 866,052 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 386,372 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,421 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 510,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 440,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 408,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 319,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 44,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Graham Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $72.62 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $75.08.