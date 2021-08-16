Logo
TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Target Corp, TJX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita, KS, based Investment company TrueNorth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, JD.com Inc, sells General Electric Co, Target Corp, TJX Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Methanex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueNorth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, TrueNorth, Inc. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrueNorth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truenorth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrueNorth, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 300,755 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 904,477 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 866,052 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 386,372 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,421 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 510,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 440,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 408,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 319,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 44,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Graham Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33.

Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $72.62 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $75.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of TrueNorth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. TrueNorth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TrueNorth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TrueNorth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TrueNorth, Inc. keeps buying

