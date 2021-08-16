Logo
Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proquility+private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 216,797 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.43%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 192,660 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 35,353 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 189,180 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 106,006 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.17%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $82.58, with an estimated average price of $78.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $348.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 216,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 275.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 58,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 205,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $168.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
