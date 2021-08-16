Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc

New Purchases: VTI, QQQ, ITOT, DFUS, VIG, GOOGL, IBM, AMCA,

Sold Out: BRK.B, CRIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 70 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 423,784 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 588,728 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 429,507 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 520,521 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 797,450 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 431.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 11,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 103,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.78%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 414.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 579.75%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.