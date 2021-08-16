Logo
Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alliance Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 70 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Management Group
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 423,784 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 588,728 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 429,507 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 520,521 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  5. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 797,450 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 431.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 11,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 103,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.78%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 414.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 579.75%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alliance Wealth Management Group. Also check out:

1. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alliance Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alliance Wealth Management Group keeps buying
insider