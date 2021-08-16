Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Clear Secure Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells StoneCo, Vroom Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: YOU, AGL, CFLT, SOFI, SOFI, VMEO, XMTR, UPWK, DOCS, LFST, MNDY, LTCH, ABCM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clear Secure Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Confluent Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells StoneCo, Vroom Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Datadog Inc, GFL Environmental Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 581,511 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,390,768 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 570,973 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 9,163,912 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% RH (RH) - 850,684 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 8,566,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,199,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,393,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,101,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,699,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 608.84%. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $297.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 572,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 581,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,368,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 768,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 99.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 869,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.