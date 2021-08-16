Logo
Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Clear Secure Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells StoneCo, Vroom Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Durable Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Clear Secure Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Confluent Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells StoneCo, Vroom Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Datadog Inc, GFL Environmental Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Durable Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/durable+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Durable Capital Partners LP
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 581,511 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,390,768 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  3. Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 570,973 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  4. Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 9,163,912 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
  5. RH (RH) - 850,684 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 8,566,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,199,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,393,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,101,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,699,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 608.84%. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $297.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 572,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 581,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,368,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 768,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 99.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 869,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Durable Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Durable Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Durable Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Durable Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Durable Capital Partners LP keeps buying
