Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Clear Secure Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells StoneCo, Vroom Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: YOU, AGL, CFLT, SOFI, SOFI, VMEO, XMTR, UPWK, DOCS, LFST, MNDY, LTCH, ABCM,
- Added Positions: MTN, SHOP, COUP, ROP, MSCI, GSHD, RDFN, KWR, INTU, JBHT, IR, FSV,
- Reduced Positions: STNE, VRM, BFAM, GFL, IAC, BILL, BURL, SAM, FTCH, RH, FTDR, CARG, TWLO, XP, WCN, BKI, ROLL, FOUR, EYE, WIX, WST, TTC, IDXX, ACCD, DSGX,
- Sold Out: DDOG, SNOW, EXAS, NCNO, CABO, DCT, MKTX, A8C3, ROOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Durable Capital Partners LP
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 581,511 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,390,768 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 570,973 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 9,163,912 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- RH (RH) - 850,684 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 8,566,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,199,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,393,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,101,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,699,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 608.84%. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $297.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 572,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 581,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,368,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 768,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 99.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 869,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.
