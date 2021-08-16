Logo
Wealthstar Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthstar Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstar+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 783,500 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 376,385 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.83%
  3. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 388,666 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.24%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 309,957 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.83%
  5. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 199,333 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.90%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 156,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 104,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (CBND)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 86,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 18,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $101.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 53.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 376,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 309,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $115.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 199,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 387.35%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 111,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 317.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthstar Advisors, LLC keeps buying

