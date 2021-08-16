Wealthstar Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

New Purchases: ISTB, IUSB, CBND, IJT, IWM, IJS, MDY, MRO, IJJ, IYM, DVN, TPR, FCX, COF, NUE, PRU, BAC, FHLC, UNM, RWJ, INTC, INTU, FHI, AFL, LUMN, SHM, IXJ, PFXF, FPE, ALL, IDU, AMP, FB, COST, EPR, PFG, MET, XLY, GOOG, MPC, ONEQ, IBMM, PBP, FDX, MHD, V, IBMK, HYD, XLE, NOK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 783,500 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 376,385 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.83% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 388,666 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.24% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 309,957 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.83% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 199,333 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.90%

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 156,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 104,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 86,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 18,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $101.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 53.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 376,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 309,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $115.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 199,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 387.35%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 111,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 317.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.