Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys Skillz Inc, Sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Peninsula Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Skillz Inc, sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Peninsula Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Peninsula Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peninsula Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peninsula Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peninsula Wealth, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: SKLZ,
- Added Positions: VEA, ORCL, VUG, VWO, VTV, AAPL, IVW, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IEMG, SNOW, IVE, CMF, GILD, BNDX, VMBS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Peninsula Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 252,797 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 441,049 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 669,860 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 286,295 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 393,676 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.
