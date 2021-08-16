Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys Skillz Inc, Sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: SKLZ,

SKLZ, Added Positions: VEA, ORCL, VUG, VWO, VTV, AAPL, IVW, VNQ,

VEA, ORCL, VUG, VWO, VTV, AAPL, IVW, VNQ, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IEMG, SNOW, IVE, CMF, GILD, BNDX, VMBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skillz Inc, sells iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peninsula Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 252,797 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 441,049 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 669,860 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 286,295 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 393,676 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.