Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Congress Park Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, CNH Industrial NV, iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Park Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Congress Park Capital LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Congress Park Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/congress+park+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Congress Park Capital LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,688 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,513 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,304 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 33,058 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,540 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 295,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 86,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.55%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 223,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Congress Park Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Congress Park Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Congress Park Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Congress Park Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Congress Park Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider