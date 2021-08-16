Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: PHDG, NCZ, CNHI, IDNA, SPYD, NGG, JFR, QQQM, PLTR, ETSY, SHOP, CGC, LOW, TLRY, TLRY, JRO, CX, DNP, BTI, UBER, JD, ENB, O, JDD, EDU, EVFM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, CNH Industrial NV, iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Park Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Congress Park Capital LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,688 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,513 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,304 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 33,058 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,540 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 295,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 86,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.55%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 223,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.