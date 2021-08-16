Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: PHDG, NCZ, CNHI, IDNA, SPYD, NGG, JFR, QQQM, PLTR, ETSY, SHOP, CGC, LOW, TLRY, TLRY, JRO, CX, DNP, BTI, UBER, JD, ENB, O, JDD, EDU, EVFM,
- Added Positions: IJH, WIW, HD, ABNB, TTD, DSU, FRA, BABA, NAD, IVV, C, IJR, MELI, NEA, XOM, GOOG, PINS, CRWD, WMT, AAPL, QQQ, ABT, BA, NVDA, WIA, BAX, JNJ, MGNI, DIS, ORCL, DOCU, INTC, IBB, YUM, HRTX, GM, CVX, ABBV, MAS, IBM, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: MO, CRM, CRC, BRK.B, GS, MYD, T, AIF, CVS, SPLK, ZTS, NUV, ERJ, OKE, HCA, TRTN, NZF, IP, TWTR, JMIA, MSFT, DKNG, CSCO, PLUG, JPM, ATCO, PSX, GSK, ENS, PRU, MRK, LMT, SPOT, HON, DOV, UNH, TJX,
- Sold Out: GE, IAC, CME, WYNN, ZM, MRNA, MA, MTCH, ED, BIDU, BMY, BZUN, CTMX,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,688 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,513 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,304 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 33,058 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,540 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.195500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 295,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 86,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.55%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 223,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.
