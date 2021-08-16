Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CVS Health Corp, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: ESGV, ESML, EAGG, DASH, FTSM, VSGX, EPAM, UPS, WFC,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, IJR, IEFA, MSFT, BNDX, SUSB, ESGD, VTI, VCSH, ESGE, VWO, DIS, VZ, ABBV, NFLX, QQQ, INTC, BAC, MO, GOOGL, COST, KO, NEE, PEP, CSCO, T, BABA, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHV, SPYG, SLY, AAPL, VNQ, U, IWF, VB, RNG, SCHF, IWD, ICF, TSLA, FB, IWO, COP, PFE, STX, VO, IVW, EFA, AXP, BRK.B, ISRG, IEF, CMF, JPM, IWN, IWS, JPST, SCHB, IJH, SCHW, SPGI, CVX, CAT, GOOG,
- Sold Out: CVS, EXPE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,172 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 230,939 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 326,430 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,347 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 143,839 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 93,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.718500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 60,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.
