Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CVS Health Corp, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CVS Health Corp, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,172 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 230,939 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 326,430 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,347 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 143,839 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 93,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.718500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 60,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
