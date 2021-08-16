Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

- New Purchases: PEP, LMT, ROK, ORCL, YUM, UPRO, HBIO, RDVY, SHOP, JPM, HIBB, TGT, IBM, LDSF, UDOW, EMR, AMC, VZ, YUMC, MRK, FBT, EPR, CTXR,
- Added Positions: SCHD, QQQ, NVDA, FXL, VOO, SCHG, BA, AAPL, TQQQ, MSFT, SPY, HD, AMZN, VOOG, WMT, TSLA, T, COST, AAL, JNJ, SWKS, XOM, LIT, LOW, APA, GOOGL, DVN, DTE, VBK, NYMT, CCL, LKCO, SO, FEX, GOOG, FB, DNN, CMRE, MRLN, STOR, V,
- Reduced Positions: FPX, ARKW, PYPL, SPYG, APPS, DAL, BRK.B, PINS, MGM, USMV, SCHZ, DOCU, DDOG, ARKK, BLDR, LUV, IWM, ETSY, RCL, HMHC, CRM, FTSL, HYG, SCHA, PKW, SBUX, WSR, ZM, CRSP, WYNN,
- Sold Out: NCLH, TDOC, ARKG, VCSH, FTCS, UAL, CBRL, CRWD, JNK, XRX, CTRM,
For the details of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triton+wealth+management%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 266,640 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,770 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 92,679 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,777 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 79,302 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $319.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 766.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 51,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 299.76%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 74,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 269.06%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. Also check out:
1. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Triton Wealth Management, PLLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment