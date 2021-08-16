Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Triton Wealth Management, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PepsiCo Inc, sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Teladoc Health Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. As of 2021Q2, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triton+wealth+management%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 266,640 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,770 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
  3. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 92,679 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.20%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,777 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 79,302 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $319.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 766.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 51,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 299.76%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 74,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 269.06%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. Also check out:

1. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Triton Wealth Management, PLLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider