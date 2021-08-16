Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: STZ, SLB, PM, BIDU, NFLX, CVS, FB, TER, RTX, OXY, ZTS, ISRG, GOOGL, BALY, EOG, ADBE, HON, SQM, HCA, WWE, CMI, ACMR, MDLZ, LHX, LLY, XPEL, HRI, YETI, CUZ, BRKR, EWBC, FANG, NDSN, NESR, INMD, BURL, NOMD, HEI, UGI, PNFP, PKI, VLRS, TWNK, KRC, GDXJ, TS, BAP, PAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International Inc, Baidu Inc, Netflix Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Tapestry Inc, BRP Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chiron Investment Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $813 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chiron Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 143,961 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 143,667 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 1,021,933 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 324,507 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,280 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67%

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 143,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,021,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 324,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 140,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 50,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 305,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 143,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.14%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 153,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 259.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 180,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 97.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 224,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 550.58%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $363.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 48,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 185.11%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $787.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.