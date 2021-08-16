Logo
Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chiron Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International Inc, Baidu Inc, Netflix Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Tapestry Inc, BRP Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chiron Investment Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $813 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chiron Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chiron Investment Management, LLC
  1. Boeing Co (BA) - 143,961 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89%
  2. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 143,667 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 1,021,933 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 324,507 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,280 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 143,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,021,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 324,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 140,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 50,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 305,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 143,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.14%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 153,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 259.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 180,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 97.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 224,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 550.58%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $363.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 48,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 185.11%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $787.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chiron Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chiron Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
