Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: STZ, SLB, PM, BIDU, NFLX, CVS, FB, TER, RTX, OXY, ZTS, ISRG, GOOGL, BALY, EOG, ADBE, HON, SQM, HCA, WWE, CMI, ACMR, MDLZ, LHX, LLY, XPEL, HRI, YETI, CUZ, BRKR, EWBC, FANG, NDSN, NESR, INMD, BURL, NOMD, HEI, UGI, PNFP, PKI, VLRS, TWNK, KRC, GDXJ, TS, BAP, PAR,
- Added Positions: BA, NVDA, TSM, LPLA, MA, ASML, JAZZ, AMZN, SLV, ZNGA, FCX, NTNX, OLED, NOW, VOYA, RGEN, CMBM, CNHI, AZUL,
- Reduced Positions: NEM, CRWD, GOLD, SHLX, JCOM,
- Sold Out: TMUS, PDD, CZR, TPR, BRP, LUV, TSN, TJX, AGCO, EL, TEAM, ELF, CDNS, PENN, VALE, EVRI, FDX, SGMS, FSLY, ANET, ATHM, REGN, PBR, DAL, PINS, BKNG, TTWO, FTNT, GLD, CRSP, LRCX, MNST, ITUB, CX, AMP, MRNA, CPA, BG, RACE, LEAF, CMPS, OSK, ALK, CF, SIMO, LAZ, DBX, GPS, HFC, JBLU, LYFT, CHGG, STE, TKR, TRIP, KEX, KGC, CLLS, VC, CRUS, VNT, ICLR,
- Boeing Co (BA) - 143,961 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89%
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 143,667 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 1,021,933 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 324,507 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,280 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67%
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 143,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,021,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 324,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 140,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 50,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 305,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 143,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.14%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 153,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 259.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 180,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 97.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 224,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 550.58%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $363.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 48,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 185.11%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $787.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.
