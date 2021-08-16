Logo
Clarity Financial LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shoe Carnival Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarity Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shoe Carnival Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clarity Financial LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarity Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarity+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarity Financial LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 1,354,435 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 602,499 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.38%
  3. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 766,620 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1338.69%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 75,489 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 163,269 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.29%
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $356.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 75,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1338.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 766,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 341,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 77,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 185,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 73.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 76,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarity Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Clarity Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarity Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarity Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarity Financial LLC keeps buying
