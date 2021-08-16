Clarity Financial LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shoe Carnival Inc

New Purchases: DIA, SBUX, ICVT, CWB, PSQ, ITOT, DSI, PKW, IWY, FSTA, AOA, VIAC, SCHD, SPYG, PSK, TBT, SDS, GRSV, QCOM, TSM, GIS, DOW, KHC, KOLD, JPST, PRU, MS, VTI, OPTN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shoe Carnival Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clarity Financial LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 1,354,435 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 602,499 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.38% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 766,620 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1338.69% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 75,489 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 163,269 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.29%

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $356.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 75,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1338.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 766,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 341,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 77,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 185,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 73.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 76,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.