Sontag Advisory, LLC Buys Byrna Technologies Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, McCormick Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: BYRN, BBH, BBEU, REET, BBCA, GDX, FNDB, BBJP, FLOT, DLS, ICSH, EMB, BBAX, ACES, SPHQ, PDBC, INDS, PINS, URE, QAI, XLU, XHB, FL, DFUS, VNQI,
- Added Positions: VEA, VWO, VXF, IVV, SDY, MKC.V, VXUS, SPY, IJR, GLD, EMLP, SHY, QCLN, PBW, BAB, IGF, EFA, UTG, LQD, IWV, FIF, VYM, ARKK, IXUS, QQQ, VEU, SCHE, BNDX, VOT, VTV, VGT, VSEC, IVW, HYG, EXAS, IWO, HDV, IUSB, ENX, EIM, EFT, IWD, EDIT, VONE, ECOR, VOD, ATRO, LIT, PGF, IEV, ITA, TXMD, JNK, XLE, SSP, RWT, IBB, NOBL, PCTI, MTD, JBGS,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, SCHD, IJH, IWF, GOOG, GOOGL, GOVT, PYPL, VTI, SCHZ, SCHX, ABT, BRK.B, HD, MA, V, ACN, CRM, PG, SBUX, UNH, JPM, CMCSA, NKE, TSLA, NFLX, PEP, VZ, BAC, DIS, ZTS, CSCO, INTC, MCD, MRK, NVDA, MMM, ABBV, AVGO, TMO, UNP, KO, COST, XOM, ISTB, ACWI, PFE, SCHF, WMT, AMT, AMGN, BMY, CVX, HON, MDT, MS, NEE, ORCL, TXN, MO, AXP, CME, DHR, ITW, LLY, LOW, PM, QCOM, SCHA, UPS, VTIP, ATVI, BABA, AMAT, T, ADP, BLK, BX, BA, CAT, CVS, D, DUK, GS, IBM, AGG, LH, LIN, LMT, NOC, SCHP, SO, SYK, TGT, TFC, VOE, BDX, COF, C, COP, ETN, EMR, FIS, FISV, F, ICE, INTU, IEMG, TIP, IEFA, IWB, KMI, LRCX, EL, MDLZ, MCO, NSC, ORLY, PANW, PAYX, PNC, RTX, SASR, SCHW, SHW, BIL, USB, BND, VBK, VB, VIG, AFL, AEP, ANVS, BK, BAX, CERN, CMG, CI, CFG, ED, CRWD, DAL, DLR, ECL, EPD, ES, EXC, FAST, FDX, GIS, GM, GPC, GPN, GWW, HSY, IAU, IHI, IWP, SUB, ITOT, IEI, KMB, MAR, OHI, PH, PSX, ROK, XLF, SWKS, DIA, SYY, TT, VUG, VV, VGSH, WEC, LNT, ARKG, ATRI, BAM, KMX, CHH, CTAS, CHCI, DEO, DKNG, FRGI, FAF, HEI, HSIC, HLT, IDXX, TAN, PNQI, RSP, EWY, SLV, IYH, IWS, IJS, IWR, ESGU, IWN, DSI, LMND, MLM, NVO, ODFL, OSK, PSTH, MINT, RJF, SCHM, FEZ, SPYG, SHM, TFI, TWTR, BSV, VBR, VGIT, VHT, VTRS, DGRW,
- Sold Out: VDC, ADBE, IQLT, BXC, CPK, DB, TROW, BSJL, EGHT, ADSK, NOW, NVAX, ACI, FNDX, SPSB, ILMN, ISRG, ALLY, ALGN, DE, IT, GE, PEG, BSCL, AON, BCE, CSX, CCI, DOV, EIX, SPGI, MU, BKNG, TJX, ANTM, MSCI, CHTR, BOTZ, DGRO, PLD, AMD, A, APD, APH, BSX, CCOI, CL, STZ, GLW, CMI, DD, EW, HAS, KEY, MMC, MET, NEM, PNW, PGR, PRU, SLB, SPG, TSM, TU, VMC, WM, WFC, EBAY, DFS, MELI, AWK, DG, NXPI, COR, SHOP, DOW, BSCM, XLV, CB, AGCO, ASML, EPAC, ALXN, ALL, HES, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AZN, AZO, BLL, BDC, BBY, BIIB, BCO, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, COG, CDNS, CCL, CE, CNC, CHD, CTXS, CLH, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, CMA, CAG, CPRT, CR, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVN, DLTR, DY, EOG, EA, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EXPD, FRT, FITB, FE, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, GD, GILD, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, WELL, HPQ, HRC, HUM, HBAN, IBN, ICUI, INFO, INCY, IP, IPG, SJM, J, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KR, LAMR, LEG, LEN, LNC, LPX, MTB, MDC, MRO, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MSI, NI, NTRS, NVS, NUE, OXY, ORI, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PHG, PII, PFG, PSA, PWR, DGX, DORM, O, REGN, RF, RMD, ROP, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SAFM, SNY, STX, SRE, SIRI, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, SLF, SNPS, TTWO, TECH, THO, TKR, TTC, TSCO, TYL, UAA, UL, URI, UNM, VFC, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WSBC, WY, WMB, WLTW, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, FTS, KOP, TDG, PFN, LDOS, BR, TMUS, TEL, LULU, FTNT, VRSK, LYB, FRC, HCA, MPC, FBHS, APTV, FANG, WDAY, RH, NCLH, ICLR, IQV, MUSA, STAY, FIVN, TMX, SYF, STOR, QRVO, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, TEAM, NGVT, FTV, TTD, BKR, FTDR, MRNA, CVET, LYFT, CTVA, PTON, SDGR, CARR, OTIS, IGSB, ESGD, EZM, INTF, IYW, KWEB, MTUM, SLQD, VCSH, VIGI, VONG, VPU, VSS, VT, XLK, XLP, XLY, AAP, AKAM, BIDU, BBD, SAN, CAH, LUMN, TPR, ABEV, DXC, HOG, PEAK, K, MTG, OMC, TDY, UMC, WIT, JPS, EDU, MFG, VMW, FNV, FLT, HPE, BNGO, AMCR, RIDE, IGV,
For the details of Sontag Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sontag+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sontag Advisory, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,066,003 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,056,969 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 4,155,615 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,695,831 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 832,905 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 623,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 64.82%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 198.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.19 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $89.03. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 164,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 92.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93.Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sontag Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sontag Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sontag Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sontag Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sontag Advisory, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment