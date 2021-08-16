Logo
Sontag Advisory, LLC Buys Byrna Technologies Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, McCormick Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sontag Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Byrna Technologies Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, McCormick Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sontag Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sontag Advisory, LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sontag Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sontag+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sontag Advisory, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,066,003 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,056,969 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 4,155,615 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,695,831 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 832,905 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
New Purchase: Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 623,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 64.82%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 198.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.19 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $89.03. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 164,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 92.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.



