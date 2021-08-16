Sontag Advisory, LLC Buys Byrna Technologies Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, McCormick Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Byrna Technologies Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, McCormick Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sontag Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sontag Advisory, LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sontag Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sontag+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,066,003 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,056,969 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 4,155,615 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,695,831 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 832,905 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 623,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 64.82%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 198.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.19 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $89.03. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 164,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 92.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.19 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $48.93.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.