Crestline Management, LP Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, UDR Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Crestline Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ameriprise Financial Inc, MetLife Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Micron Technology Inc, UDR Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestline Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Crestline Management, LP owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crestline Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestline+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crestline Management, LP
  1. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 8,135,481 shares, 57.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52%
  2. Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 3,210,937 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 2,120,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 45,223 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. MetLife Inc (MET) - 158,863 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 3,210,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $271.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 45,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 158,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $189.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 337.52%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 162.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 169.41%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 111.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 329.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 154,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 251.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 52,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crestline Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Crestline Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestline Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestline Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestline Management, LP keeps buying
