Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Sells Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, ViacomCBS Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, M/I Homes Inc, sells Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, ViacomCBS Inc, International Money Express Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,794,659 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07% Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 464,093 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 184,434 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.99% Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 69,780 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 598,864 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.79%

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $312.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 69,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 301,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $64.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 107,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 172.99%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 184,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 168.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 300,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 369,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 957,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 494,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 148,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intellicheck Inc. The sale prices were between $7.18 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 53.79%. The sale prices were between $25.56 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.36%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 598,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 64.83%. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $256.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 1,794,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 24.25%. The sale prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 57,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 41.51%. The sale prices were between $4 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 351,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.