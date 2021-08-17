Logo
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Sells Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, M/I Homes Inc, sells Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, ViacomCBS Inc, International Money Express Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steamboat+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC
  1. International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,794,659 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07%
  2. Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 464,093 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
  3. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 184,434 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.99%
  4. Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 69,780 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 598,864 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.79%
New Purchase: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $312.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 69,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 301,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $64.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 107,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 172.99%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 184,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 168.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 300,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 369,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 957,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 494,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 148,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Intellicheck Inc (IDN)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intellicheck Inc. The sale prices were between $7.18 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.

Reduced: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 53.79%. The sale prices were between $25.56 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.36%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 598,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 64.83%. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $256.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 1,794,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 24.25%. The sale prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 57,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 41.51%. The sale prices were between $4 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC still held 351,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
