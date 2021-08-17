Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, CSX Corp

New Purchases: USHY, SPLB, EMHY, BSJM, BSJN, BSCO, BSJP, DFAU, PGHY, XLE, VGT, UMAR, PAPR, BAPR, BMAR, PMAR, AGGY, XLB, MTUM, TOTL, USMV, REET, ICSH, FLTB, DFAI, WMT, JNJ, DFAE, HNDL, VZ, IBM, SRE, LOW, DEF, BA, VTI, FDVV, ABBV, INTC, GOOG, MCD, A, GIS, USFR, SPHQ, RIGS, NOBL, FTSL, FIXD, FCOR, JNCE,

Holland, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,700,169 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,946,509 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,444,025 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,494,692 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,303,738 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 1,303,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 621,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $45.69, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 222,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 283,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 226,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 192,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 678,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 385,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 571,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 418,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,460,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 218.58%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $12.55, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.48.