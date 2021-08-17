Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells DocuSign Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonos Inc

- New Purchases: EFAX, DKNG, EEMX, VSGX, ABNB, ESGU, ESGV, FM, EAGG, OUNZ, CXSE, OUST, IJK, DVY, SHYG, MPC, CARR, HCA, AEP, BLL, DVN, EXPO, IDXX, IFF, NUE, POOL, STT, TROW, A, LOGI, KLAC, REGN, MNST, CBRE,
- Added Positions: VOO, VGIT, SPYX, ESGD, NVDA, BIP, VEA, VNQ, BEP, SCHF, AMZN, ESGE, IYR, GOOG, BEPC, IWR, VUG, AZN, HSBC, MSFT, UBS, WMT, TSLA, FB, SHOP, IWD, IWF, SPEM, MMM, PLD, ASML, ABT, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, ALL, MO, AMT, AMP, ABC, AMAT, AZO, ADSK, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CVX, CTSH, COST, CMI, DHR, DB, DXCM, D, DUK, ETN, LLY, EQIX, ERIC, EL, XOM, FISV, F, GILD, GSK, ING, ILMN, ISRG, JCI, LYG, MCK, MET, NGG, NFLX, NKE, NOK, NMR, NVO, IX, PNC, PH, PG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, RIO, ROP, SAP, CRM, SPG, SONY, SBUX, TGT, TEF, TMO, UL, URI, ANTM, WFC, WBK, XEL, EBAY, MA, TMUS, PM, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, GM, NOW, ABBV, RACE, ALRN, MRNA, GLDM, VB, VHT,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, GUNR, BIPC, IEMG, BND, VTI, TM, IWM, GNR, BSV, MDLZ, WMB, EEM, VIG, PBCT, SCHH, LIN, INTC, VZ, TRV, SBAC, SMFG, RF, BKNG, PEP, OMC, TXN, TTE, UPS, CMG, NOC, ICL, FTNT, ACWI, XLK, FDX, T, BCS, BDX, BLK, BSX, BTI, FIS, CSCO, KO, CL, STZ, CCI, DE, ECL, EFX, NVS, GPN, ICE, JHX, KR, LNC, LMT, LOW, MRO, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MU, MUFG, NEM, CB,
- Sold Out: DOCU, SONO, NEP, OKE, EPD, FUN, PINS, TRGP, ET, SRE, EXAS, EWJ, VCSH, VNQI, PHG, VRTX, MAR, IHG, GIS, KHC, GE, VIAC, SPSB, SYRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,863 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,714,838 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,633,618 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 631,728 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,295 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 296,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 207,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 126,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 146,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 633.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 74,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 102,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 129,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 308.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.
