Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells DocuSign Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonos Inc

EFAX, DKNG, EEMX, VSGX, ABNB, ESGU, ESGV, FM, EAGG, OUNZ, CXSE, OUST, IJK, DVY, SHYG, MPC, CARR, HCA, AEP, BLL, DVN, EXPO, IDXX, IFF, NUE, POOL, STT, TROW, A, LOGI, KLAC, REGN, MNST, CBRE, Added Positions: VOO, VGIT, SPYX, ESGD, NVDA, BIP, VEA, VNQ, BEP, SCHF, AMZN, ESGE, IYR, GOOG, BEPC, IWR, VUG, AZN, HSBC, MSFT, UBS, WMT, TSLA, FB, SHOP, IWD, IWF, SPEM, MMM, PLD, ASML, ABT, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, ALL, MO, AMT, AMP, ABC, AMAT, AZO, ADSK, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CVX, CTSH, COST, CMI, DHR, DB, DXCM, D, DUK, ETN, LLY, EQIX, ERIC, EL, XOM, FISV, F, GILD, GSK, ING, ILMN, ISRG, JCI, LYG, MCK, MET, NGG, NFLX, NKE, NOK, NMR, NVO, IX, PNC, PH, PG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, RIO, ROP, SAP, CRM, SPG, SONY, SBUX, TGT, TEF, TMO, UL, URI, ANTM, WFC, WBK, XEL, EBAY, MA, TMUS, PM, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, GM, NOW, ABBV, RACE, ALRN, MRNA, GLDM, VB, VHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells DocuSign Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonos Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, NextEra Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc owns 332 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,863 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,714,838 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,633,618 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 631,728 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,295 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 296,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 207,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 126,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 146,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 633.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 74,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 102,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 129,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 308.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.