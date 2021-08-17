Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southern Wealth Management, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Wealth Management, LLP. As of 2021Q2, Southern Wealth Management, LLP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southern Wealth Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+wealth+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southern Wealth Management, LLP
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 142,532 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,563,906 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%
  3. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 436,169 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 221,083 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 251,102 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,563,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 214,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 197,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 123,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southern Wealth Management, LLP. Also check out:

1. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southern Wealth Management, LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider