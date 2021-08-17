Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: SMMD, DFAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Wealth Management, LLP. As of 2021Q2, Southern Wealth Management, LLP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 142,532 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,563,906 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26% Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 436,169 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 221,083 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 251,102 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,563,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 214,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 197,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 123,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.