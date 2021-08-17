Resource Planning Group Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Apple Inc, Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: FNDC, AAPL, ROAM, ROUS, ABCB, JNJ, VZ, NUE, SCHX, XOM, PG, JYNT, UPS, MBB, ITW, GOOGL, PFE, CSCO, ISTB, PAYX, IJH, IAGG, IWP, V, USA,
- Added Positions: AGG, VCIT, SCHP, QQQ, SPY, IVV, MSFT, KO, TIP, VV, BLV, BRK.B, HD, JPM, PEP, BSV, WMT, MCD, FB, AMZN, T, SO, BAC, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, PRFZ, BIV, VMBS, BNDX, VEA, GWX, SCHA, SCHE, IWB, RODM, PRF, VSS, SPDW,
- Sold Out: AMGN, GLD, BA,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 290,275 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 202,185 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 59,091 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 174,099 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 186,282 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 240,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM)
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.753600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 23,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 81.86%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $289.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.
