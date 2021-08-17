Logo
Resource Planning Group Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Apple Inc, Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resource Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Apple Inc, Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, Ameris Bancorp, sells Amgen Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2021Q2, Resource Planning Group owns 84 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resource Planning Group
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 290,275 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 202,185 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98%
  3. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 59,091 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 174,099 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 186,282 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 240,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.753600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 23,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 81.86%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $289.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resource Planning Group. Also check out:

1. Resource Planning Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resource Planning Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resource Planning Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resource Planning Group keeps buying
