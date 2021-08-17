Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Anthem Inc

- New Purchases: DECK, AMZN, JD, PLAN, CLOV, VIEW, TBLA, PLBY, HIII, LEGA, AAC, FINM, GLHA, GPAC, ASZ, COVA, HCII, ACII, XPDI, AUS, GSQD, PFDR, TBCP, FSSI, FSNB, SLCR, RMGC, PNTM, SDAC, JWSM, KRNL, AMC, CFV, OCAX, KIII, SPAQ, SPAQ, TZPS, CENH, JCIC, CFVI, OEPW, GHAC, SSAA, FTEV, CSTA, MIT, GSEV, EJFA, LIII, ROT, BRPM, APGB, GLBL, GLBL, GIIX, FCAX, SCLE, TSIB, SLAC, ENNV, INKA, NAAC, GMBT, PV, DLCA, SBEA, RCLF, CAHC, VOSO, PRPC, ANAC, THMA, TMAC, CLIM, NGAB, ACTD, TCAC, PRSR, VELO, ASPC, KAII, FSRX, SCOB, ATMR, BOAS, DNZ, EQHA, CLRM, SWETU,
- Added Positions: EGHT, WDAY, PRPL, STWO, ITHX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, ADBE, PLNT, VNET, ADSK, MSFT, VLDR, FB, ESTC, WIX, APO, TPR, MIT.U, TREB,
- Sold Out: TLND, ANTM, TEAM, SYNH, BIDU, SSPK, NSH, NSH, IQ, ASAN, AAC.U, ASZ.U, ACII.U, AUS.U, PFDRU, CCAC, GMII, FSNB.U, JWSM.U, FTEV.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, EJFAU, LIII.U, GSEVU, APGB.U, GLBLU, SRNGU, TSIBU, GIIXU, ENNVU, SLAC.U, ACTDU, CLIM.U, TMAC.U, PRPC.U, ATMR.U, KURIU, SCOBU, BOAS.U, VELOU, ANAC.U, COLIU, NVSAU, FACT.U, FSRXU, STWOU, FTAAU,
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 432,114 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.44%
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 2,498,629 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 221,357 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,319 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 149,367 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $434.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 104,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 10,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 361,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 328,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 984,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,194,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 93.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 729,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (TLND)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.
