Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bloom Tree Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Anaplan Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , Anthem Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bloom+tree+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 432,114 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.44%
  2. 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 2,498,629 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 221,357 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,319 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
  5. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 149,367 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $434.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 104,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 10,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 361,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 328,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 984,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,194,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 93.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 729,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
