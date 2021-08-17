Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Anthem Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Anaplan Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , Anthem Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bloom+tree+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 432,114 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.44% 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 2,498,629 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 221,357 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,319 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 149,367 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $434.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 104,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 10,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 361,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 328,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 984,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,194,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 93.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 729,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.