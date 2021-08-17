Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+financial+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 105,847 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
  2. Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 656,440 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 98,248 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,442 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 119,959 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider