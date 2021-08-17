Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: VDE, VNQ, PFE, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 105,847 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 656,440 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 98,248 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,442 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 119,959 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.