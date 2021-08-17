Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Force Hill Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Applied Materials Inc, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Force Hill Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Force Hill Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Force Hill Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/force+hill+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Force Hill Capital Management LP
  1. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 326,889 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.94%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,320 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 221,200 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 335.43%
  4. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 47,560 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  5. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 121,500 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $656.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 79,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 335.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 221,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 341.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 294,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 156.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 326,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 87.62%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $294.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Force Hill Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Force Hill Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Force Hill Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Force Hill Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Force Hill Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider