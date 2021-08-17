Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: AMZN, EA, FB, COMM, HUBS, SWKS, DDOG, GPN, OKTA, ESTC, CHWY, TTWO, NATI, WMG, MTSI, SPLK, VIAV, SMTC,
- Added Positions: AMD, ST, TER, V, APH, SNPS, VSH, MU, NXPI, ABNB, FLEX, MXL,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, TXN, JBL, ARW, UBER, SNOW, CRUS, ZM, SYNA, T, TWLO,
- Sold Out: ACN, NVDA, DIS, EPAM, ROKU, PAYC, SNAP, AYX, EXPE, TTD, BILL, CTXS, INTC, IIVI, CGNX, STX, AMKR,
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 326,889 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,320 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 221,200 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 335.43%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 47,560 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 121,500 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $656.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 79,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 335.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 221,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 341.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 294,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 156.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 326,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 87.62%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $294.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.
