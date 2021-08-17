Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: AMZN, EA, FB, COMM, HUBS, SWKS, DDOG, GPN, OKTA, ESTC, CHWY, TTWO, NATI, WMG, MTSI, SPLK, VIAV, SMTC,

AMZN, EA, FB, COMM, HUBS, SWKS, DDOG, GPN, OKTA, ESTC, CHWY, TTWO, NATI, WMG, MTSI, SPLK, VIAV, SMTC, Added Positions: AMD, ST, TER, V, APH, SNPS, VSH, MU, NXPI, ABNB, FLEX, MXL,

AMD, ST, TER, V, APH, SNPS, VSH, MU, NXPI, ABNB, FLEX, MXL, Reduced Positions: AMAT, TXN, JBL, ARW, UBER, SNOW, CRUS, ZM, SYNA, T, TWLO,

AMAT, TXN, JBL, ARW, UBER, SNOW, CRUS, ZM, SYNA, T, TWLO, Sold Out: ACN, NVDA, DIS, EPAM, ROKU, PAYC, SNAP, AYX, EXPE, TTD, BILL, CTXS, INTC, IIVI, CGNX, STX, AMKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Applied Materials Inc, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Force Hill Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Force Hill Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amphenol Corp (APH) - 326,889 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,320 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 221,200 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 335.43% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 47,560 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 121,500 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $656.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 79,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 335.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 221,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 341.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 294,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 156.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 326,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 87.62%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $294.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.