Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vistra Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vistra Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cigna Corp, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 163,292 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.1% Hess Corp (HES) - 49,750 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.38% Vistra Corp (VST) - 211,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.63% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 45,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,475 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.48%

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 211,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $289.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.