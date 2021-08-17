Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vistra Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: VRTX,
- Added Positions: VST, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: MOS, AAPL, GOOGL, CI, HES, CVS, IP, QCOM, MSFT, CMCSA, C, ABBV, LHX, GDX, UNH, WMT, MDT, JPM, NEM, BG,
- Sold Out: PFE, CTVA, DAL, DOW, OIH, UAL, GOOG, MS,
These are the top 5 holdings of MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 163,292 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.1%
- Hess Corp (HES) - 49,750 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.38%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 211,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.63%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 45,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,475 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.48%
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 211,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $289.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.
