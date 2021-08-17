Rossmore Private Capital Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P Global Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp

- New Purchases: SPGI, JHMM, CCI, ESGV, GAL, IWF, GS, DTEC, ULST, PNC, AWK, FLOT, QDEF, ETN,
- Added Positions: GLD, IVV, BLK, VB, VO, VCSH, IVW, IEFA, NVDA, IJR, IJH, RTX, AAPL, VNQ, IEMG, NEE, JNJ, TSLA, AVGO, PG, MCD, GOOGL, CRWD, ADP, HD, ABBV, BRK.B, PFE, CMCSA, COST, NSC, FB, LMT, VWO, PM, VZ, OTIS, PANW, TROW, ORCL, EMR, ITW, LLY, ICE, CRM, J, MS, NVS, COP, PEP, CSCO, TFC, MO, SJM, DRI, DEO, BDX, AEP, APD, CB, CARR, PSX, NOC, YUM, LIN, UL, TD, TXN, ROK, STT, SO,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, WAL, UPS, CSX, BP, BRK.A, MDY, UNP, WFC, WMT, CVS, TJX, MUB, PYPL, SPY, INTC, HON, UNH, GIS, EW, HUN, UPST, CFA, BAC, AMGN, REGL, TMO,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, SQ, GE,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 574,360 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,569 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 244,759 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,322 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,120 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $446.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 277.11%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $924.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.45%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 123.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rossmore Private Capital. Also check out:
