Rossmore Private Capital Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P Global Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P Global Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, BlackRock Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, CSX Corp, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore. As of 2021Q2, Rossmore Private Capital owns 221 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 574,360 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,569 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 244,759 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,322 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,120 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $446.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 277.11%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $924.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.45%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 123.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.