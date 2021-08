M&t Bank Corp Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, eBay Inc

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, eBay Inc, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&t Bank Corp. As of 2021Q2, M&t Bank Corp owns 1597 stocks with a total value of $22.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 12,666,842 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,838,039 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,209,401 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,202,702 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 8,384,888 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,058,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.718500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 249,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 355,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 416,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 762,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,181,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,672,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 134.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 667,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1332.22%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $179.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 618,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 232,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.