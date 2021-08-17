Cliffwater LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, CVB Financial Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells New Mountain Finance Corp, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Ares Capital Corp

New Purchases: VTHR,

VTHR, Added Positions: CVBF, VTI, EEM, VNQ, IEFA,

CVBF, VTI, EEM, VNQ, IEFA, Reduced Positions: VEA, NMFC, TCPC, ARCC, GBDC, ORCC, TSLX, CCAP, GSBD, OCSL, SLRC, VCSH, BBDC, MRCC, SCM, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, CVB Financial Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells New Mountain Finance Corp, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliffwater LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cliffwater LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cliffwater LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliffwater+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 419,423 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,618,088 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04% Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 90,123 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 1,179,353 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.67% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 688,116 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.97%

Cliffwater LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 90,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in CVB Financial Corp by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 492,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.