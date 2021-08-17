Cliffwater LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, CVB Financial Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells New Mountain Finance Corp, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Ares Capital Corp

- New Purchases: VTHR,
- Added Positions: CVBF, VTI, EEM, VNQ, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, NMFC, TCPC, ARCC, GBDC, ORCC, TSLX, CCAP, GSBD, OCSL, SLRC, VCSH, BBDC, MRCC, SCM, VWO,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 419,423 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,618,088 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04%
- Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 90,123 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 1,179,353 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.67%
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 688,116 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.97%
Cliffwater LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 90,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)
Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in CVB Financial Corp by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 492,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.
