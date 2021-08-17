Logo
Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archetype+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,749 shares, 24.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 580,838 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 392,872 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 313,511 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 62,126 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
