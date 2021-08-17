Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: NULG, SDG, JUST, VSGX, NUMG, CVX, NUSC, TRGP, AMT, FIS, SIZE, XLK,

NULG, SDG, JUST, VSGX, NUMG, CVX, NUSC, TRGP, AMT, FIS, SIZE, XLK, Added Positions: SPY, BND, IEFA, VO, IEMG, GLD, VB, VCSH, QQQ, AAPL, GDX, EMB, IDV, VZ, MRK, BNDX, MMM, EMLP, RDS.B, DIS, MSFT, MCD, RWO, GOOGL, AMZN, SLV, COST, NLY,

SPY, BND, IEFA, VO, IEMG, GLD, VB, VCSH, QQQ, AAPL, GDX, EMB, IDV, VZ, MRK, BNDX, MMM, EMLP, RDS.B, DIS, MSFT, MCD, RWO, GOOGL, AMZN, SLV, COST, NLY, Reduced Positions: CWB, VYM, SHY, EFA, VOO, RSP, ACWI, EZU, MBB, SUSA, SPLV, HACK, EWJ, DBEU, ARKK, CMCSA, SJNK, STPZ, XLV,

CWB, VYM, SHY, EFA, VOO, RSP, ACWI, EZU, MBB, SUSA, SPLV, HACK, EWJ, DBEU, ARKK, CMCSA, SJNK, STPZ, XLV, Sold Out: BMY, BAC, GS, PFE, FDN, CCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archetype+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,749 shares, 24.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 580,838 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 392,872 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 313,511 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 62,126 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.