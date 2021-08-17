Willis Investment Counsel Buys Fortinet Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Dollar General Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: FTNT, HFG.GB, QLYS, EVTC, GS, MCK, CYDY,
- Added Positions: LH, DG, JNJ, AXP, CSCO, RGA, AAP, TSCO, MDT, KR, CAT, GL, RL, VZ, CERN, PEP, PFE, CB, BHP, LMT, MMM, CLX, DLB, MA, ROST, RDS.A, INTC, GOOGL, BP, COP, MSM, ATKR, FIZZ, VLO, SNY, TTE, AMPE, DE, MEDP, FTDR,
- Reduced Positions: HD, PAYX, PG, LLY, XEL, USB, AFL, TXN, XOM, ACN, ALL, PATI, MSFT, BLBD, JPM, STRL, DUK, T, MRK, EMR, SO, CVX, UPS, TFC, MOS, GIL, SEB,
- Sold Out: ETN, SYY, MCD, RY, VSEC, SRPT, NEE, APG, GFL, MYX,
For the details of Willis Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/willis+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Willis Investment Counsel
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 333,789 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 964,778 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 172,121 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 236,061 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 837,899 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $302.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.GB)
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Hilton Food Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 176,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.38 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evertec Inc (EVTC)
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY)
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in CytoDyn Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 87,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $408.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 81,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 125,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 76,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Willis Investment Counsel. Also check out:
1. Willis Investment Counsel's Undervalued Stocks
2. Willis Investment Counsel's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Willis Investment Counsel's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Willis Investment Counsel keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment