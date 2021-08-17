Willis Investment Counsel Buys Fortinet Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Dollar General Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: FTNT, HFG.GB, QLYS, EVTC, GS, MCK, CYDY,

Gainesville, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortinet Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Dollar General Corp, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Hilton Food Group PLC, sells Eaton Corp PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Sysco Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Willis Investment Counsel owns 114 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 333,789 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 964,778 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 172,121 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% 3M Co (MMM) - 236,061 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 837,899 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $302.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Hilton Food Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 176,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.38 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in CytoDyn Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 87,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $408.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 81,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 125,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 76,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Willis Investment Counsel sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.