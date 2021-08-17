Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , MGP Ingredients Inc

New Purchases: DVN, EMXC, FSK, JUST, SPLK, VSGX, JPUS, BSCN, FJUL, OIH, VYNT, XLK, SCHO, MDWT, RTLR, FDTS, XLF, QUS, TT, ADPT, JPME, XLI, NOW, ADI, ICF, QEFA, AZEK, BXMT, CMG, XLY, COIN, XLC, SCHP, DFAC, DFAS, PRU, SYY, DFAT, FTLS, MMP, LII, KRBN, TWLO, ILMN, JEPI, BJAN, JPSE, IBDN, IBDM, GBF, U, WINT, SHOP, NOBL, MPC, KPLT, OMFL, IP, BP, BCAB, APD,

SPAB, SHV, GLD, UMBF, UPS, SPOT, CFB, MRK, AAPL, AMZN, IVV, NKE, MO, MSFT, JPST, REPH, CVX, FB, GSBD, KHC, T, XOM, FDX, PAR, ABBV, BLK, DE, DIS, NVDA, PYPL, PFE, VGSH, AMD, GOOG, AVGO, C, DHR, DUSA, FAST, HD, IEFA, DSI, MDT, RVT, SPLG, SBUX, UNH, VZ, WSO, ADBE, NLY, BA, CHI, CAT, COP, CMI, FANG, D, DUK, GIS, GM, IWM, K, KMI, LRCX, NEE, PANW, TROW, SONO, SYK, TGT, TSLA, TXN, TMO, TTC, UNP, VEEV, V, ABT, BABA, ADS, AMLP, ADM, BIIB, BPMP, CSQ, CHD, CI, CLX, CMCSA, STZ, CRWD, CSX, CVS, DFNL, DHT, DOW, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, ENB, ET, EPD, EOG, F, FTNT, FCX, GD, GS, HCA, HON, ISRG, IEMG, SLV, AOR, EMB, PFF, KR, LLY, LMT, LUMN, MCD, MDU, RTX, SCHG, SIRI, TDOC, TXT, TREX, VLO, BIV, VB, VIG, VMC, WBA, WMT, WM, WFC, YETI, YUM, ZS, Reduced Positions: EEM, BIL, SLQT, SPSM, MGPI, LTPZ, TLT, SPMD, WK, FTSM, EVRG, SI, AGG, DD, CSCO, BE, BSY, BSV, GOOGL, XLE, SCHX, LULU, CL, XSOE, GBIL, ROKU, FEX, EMLP, CERN, SCHF, QCOM, GDX, VEU, SCHZ, JPIN, JPEM, IWS, IWB, SPY, MBB, ATVI, FDT, IJH, EVI, GILD, NET, INCY, AZN, UL, SCHM, FDM, CBSH, LUV, CARR, BOX, BX, TMUS, TD, FEMS, USB, ARKK, VNQ, VTI, ARCC, VCIT, VDE, VRSN, WMB, AEP, ACN, KMB, EFA, INTU, IBM, IWF, ICE, IJJ, DVY, IYR, INTC, JLL, KSU, SCHD, HSY, HTLF, NWL, NOK, NVS, OKE, OTIS, PSX, HQY, GPC, FISV,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp, UMB Financial Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , MGP Ingredients Inc, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 418 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,549,249 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,236,555 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,225 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,257,958 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 429,319 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04%

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 993,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 260,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 429,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in UMB Financial Corp by 289.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 252.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $197.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $208.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc by 42.95%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 165.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.