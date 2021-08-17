Logo
Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , MGP Ingredients Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Frontier Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp, UMB Financial Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , MGP Ingredients Inc, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 418 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Frontier Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frontier+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frontier Wealth Management LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,549,249 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,236,555 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,225 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,257,958 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 429,319 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 993,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 260,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 429,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in UMB Financial Corp by 289.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 252.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $197.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $208.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc by 42.95%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 165.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (FUND)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frontier Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Frontier Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Frontier Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Frontier Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Frontier Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
