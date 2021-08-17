Capula Management Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Bausch Health Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: BHC, EWY, CSX, ITW, CNC, DD, COST, KMI, CAT, GS, PEP, WFC, GM, FFIV, TRV, WDAY, BABA, BA, CHRW, FIS, CTXS, DHI, JBHT, KMB, KNX, MFC, MS, SWKS, TMUS, HCA, SVXY, ACAD, PLD, ABT, ANF, ABMD, A, ALB, HES, AEO, AXP, AIG, APH, ANSS, AVY, TFC, BIDU, BXS, BOH, BRK.B, SAM, BRKR, CDNS, COF, CAH, CCL, CNP, SCHW, PLCE, CIEN, CRUS, CLX, TPR, CL, CMI, XRAY, DAR, DISCA, EOG, EWBC, ECL, EA, EXC, FAST, FLO, GPS, GGG, GPI, HAE, MNST, HD, HRL, HUN, MTCH, IDXX, INCY, IPG, INTU, KLAC, K, LRCX, LEN, LII, LOW, MSM, TGTX, MTD, MIDD, MPWR, NYT, NSC, ODFL, OLN, OMC, ORA, OSK, PZZA, RL, BKNG, PG, PRU, RNR, ROL, SSB, SPG, SIRI, SKY, SJI, SCCO, STMP, STE, SYK, TGT, TECH, TER, UAA, UPS, VLO, VMI, VRNT, WDFC, WAT, WSM, WTFC, XLNX, ZBRA, IRBT, HBI, WU, SBH, IPGP, MDGL, CLNE, MASI, AGNC, LAC, LPLA, YELP, NOW, BLMN, QLYS, NSTG, SFM, AR, TNDM, ZEN, TSE, W, KEYS, QRVO, ENR, PEN, SQ, EVBG, LW, CADE, APPN, BKR, BAND, ZS, PDD, ELAN, UPWK, PLAN, ZM, CHWY, WORK, NARI, LPRO, ASO, LESL, AGCO, HRTX, VCEL, NSP, ALGN, AEL, ABC, AIT, ADM, BK, BBBY, BIG, BMRN, BLDR, CMS, COG, CNI, CME, CCEP, CGNX, COHR, CYH, CPRT, DECK, DXCM, ETN, EW, ENDP, EPD, EQIX, EL, FNB, FICO, FDX, FLR, HALO, HLF, HXL, HUM, IP, JKHY, KGC, MDLZ, MIC, MRO, MCK, MUR, NTRS, NUS, OKE, PPG, PH, PEGA, PBCT, PVH, PXD, POWI, PEG, RRC, O, RS, SAIA, SLM, SGEN, SNBR, SIG, SKX, SO, SWN, SBUX, SYY, TTWO, TEN, TCBI, TUP, WW, WST, EVRG, WEC, WEX, AUY, BGCP, TDG, TNL, CSIQ, AER, ALGT, BR, IBKR, PODD, LULU, TWO, MAXR, FTI, AG, SRNE, CDNA, PMT, FTNT, LEA, IRWD, GNRC, FLT, VC, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, TRIP, GWRE, PANW, GMED, AMBA, ZTS, VOYA, BLUE, CDW, RNG, ESI, CNHI, VEEV, GOOG, PAYC, MC, ANET, WMS, CYBR, HUBS, BOX, GKOS, RPD, OLLI, PSTG, TEAM, CDEV, FHB, BL, YEXT, SWCH, SAIL, AVYA, SPOT, BILI, DOCU, CHX, BJ, NIO, FTCH, MRNA, SWAV, KTB, IHRT, SLQT, BIGC, DM, PLTK, IYR,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VZ, CVS, INTC, NOC, JPM, T, CVX, MMM, MDT, MCD, C, AVGO, HON, BAC, MA, RTX, LUV, BMY, ABBV, V, ANTM, UNH, UNP, PFE, KO, GPN, ON, GDRX, NEE, ADSK, ACN, CSCO, CI, ADI, PNC, VOD, MAS, MRK, SCS, CMCSA, TDOC, BNGO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, XLF, AMD, WMT, QCOM, GOOGL, NFLX, CRM, CERN, MET, MSFT, ADBE, PYPL, FB, EBAY, TSM, AMAT, XOM, TMO, JNJ, HBAN, ETSY, TSLA, CMG, DLR, SNPS, DUK, TXN, AMGN, JNPR, DFS, EMR, FISV, NKE, GD, LMT, YUM, OXY, FSLR, MPC, COP, TWTR, AMT, SHOP, SPGI, SNAP, AFL,
- Sold Out: CVNA, DG, REGN, THO, XLI, TAK, HYG, PLTR, XLE, MRVL, USB, STLA, VRTX, FCX, MP, GDX, XLU, MO, BX, XEL, VRSK, FRC, ICLR, LITE, SNOW, DASH, WISH, ISRG, ROCK, GILD, ENIA, DHR, HE, IBM, IDA, PCG, SPWR, CTAS, AVA, AZO, FXI, CLOV, CCO, CLF, OPEN, VXX, FL, FSR, ADP, MPLN, BILL, WMB, DOW, ACA, DBX, GNUS, RSG, TNXP, WM, WDC, GSAT, ET, IDEX,
For the details of Capula Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capula+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capula Management Ltd
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,237,400 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 87,400 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,152,700 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 592,300 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 506,200 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 399,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 168,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 66,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 145.62%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 171,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 2527.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 220,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 3452.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 7003.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 203,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1694.61%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 168.67%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capula Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Capula Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capula Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capula Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capula Management Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment