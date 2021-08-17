Capula Management Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Bausch Health Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: BHC, EWY, CSX, ITW, CNC, DD, COST, KMI, CAT, GS, PEP, WFC, GM, FFIV, TRV, WDAY, BABA, BA, CHRW, FIS, CTXS, DHI, JBHT, KMB, KNX, MFC, MS, SWKS, TMUS, HCA, SVXY, ACAD, PLD, ABT, ANF, ABMD, A, ALB, HES, AEO, AXP, AIG, APH, ANSS, AVY, TFC, BIDU, BXS, BOH, BRK.B, SAM, BRKR, CDNS, COF, CAH, CCL, CNP, SCHW, PLCE, CIEN, CRUS, CLX, TPR, CL, CMI, XRAY, DAR, DISCA, EOG, EWBC, ECL, EA, EXC, FAST, FLO, GPS, GGG, GPI, HAE, MNST, HD, HRL, HUN, MTCH, IDXX, INCY, IPG, INTU, KLAC, K, LRCX, LEN, LII, LOW, MSM, TGTX, MTD, MIDD, MPWR, NYT, NSC, ODFL, OLN, OMC, ORA, OSK, PZZA, RL, BKNG, PG, PRU, RNR, ROL, SSB, SPG, SIRI, SKY, SJI, SCCO, STMP, STE, SYK, TGT, TECH, TER, UAA, UPS, VLO, VMI, VRNT, WDFC, WAT, WSM, WTFC, XLNX, ZBRA, IRBT, HBI, WU, SBH, IPGP, MDGL, CLNE, MASI, AGNC, LAC, LPLA, YELP, NOW, BLMN, QLYS, NSTG, SFM, AR, TNDM, ZEN, TSE, W, KEYS, QRVO, ENR, PEN, SQ, EVBG, LW, CADE, APPN, BKR, BAND, ZS, PDD, ELAN, UPWK, PLAN, ZM, CHWY, WORK, NARI, LPRO, ASO, LESL, AGCO, HRTX, VCEL, NSP, ALGN, AEL, ABC, AIT, ADM, BK, BBBY, BIG, BMRN, BLDR, CMS, COG, CNI, CME, CCEP, CGNX, COHR, CYH, CPRT, DECK, DXCM, ETN, EW, ENDP, EPD, EQIX, EL, FNB, FICO, FDX, FLR, HALO, HLF, HXL, HUM, IP, JKHY, KGC, MDLZ, MIC, MRO, MCK, MUR, NTRS, NUS, OKE, PPG, PH, PEGA, PBCT, PVH, PXD, POWI, PEG, RRC, O, RS, SAIA, SLM, SGEN, SNBR, SIG, SKX, SO, SWN, SBUX, SYY, TTWO, TEN, TCBI, TUP, WW, WST, EVRG, WEC, WEX, AUY, BGCP, TDG, TNL, CSIQ, AER, ALGT, BR, IBKR, PODD, LULU, TWO, MAXR, FTI, AG, SRNE, CDNA, PMT, FTNT, LEA, IRWD, GNRC, FLT, VC, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, TRIP, GWRE, PANW, GMED, AMBA, ZTS, VOYA, BLUE, CDW, RNG, ESI, CNHI, VEEV, GOOG, PAYC, MC, ANET, WMS, CYBR, HUBS, BOX, GKOS, RPD, OLLI, PSTG, TEAM, CDEV, FHB, BL, YEXT, SWCH, SAIL, AVYA, SPOT, BILI, DOCU, CHX, BJ, NIO, FTCH, MRNA, SWAV, KTB, IHRT, SLQT, BIGC, DM, PLTK, IYR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Bausch Health Inc, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Intel Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capula Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Capula Management Ltd owns 745 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,237,400 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 87,400 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,152,700 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 506,200 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 399,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 168,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 66,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 145.62%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 171,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 2527.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 220,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 3452.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 7003.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 203,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1694.61%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 168.67%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.