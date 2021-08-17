Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, Catalent Inc, MSCI Inc

- New Purchases: FNDC, STAA, ACHC, MET, AMG, CNX, BAK, DAC, HIMX, ERJ, TTM, PDP, NUE, TV, SSL, KT, ING, BRK.B, BCS,
- Added Positions: SPHD, SPY, FNDF, SCHB, SJNK, HYG, SPYV, JPST, IVV, AWK, SHYG, VDE, RIO, VCSH, FTSM, PFF, MO, MSFT, XOM, SO, PFE, TGT, KLAC, IBM, DECK, KO, BAC, ALB, LOGI, ZBRA, TRTN, RH, SLM, RY, PG, NHI, SPAB, CSCO, SAM, T, VPU, CARR, KEYS, GOOG, ABBV, CE, PM, TREX, SIVB, XEC, ODFL, EL, GIS, SBSW, ASML, CX, SID, RS, HBAN, IBN, PKX, TX, NXPI, BA, BBVA, FB,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, AGG, IAGG, TOTL, AAPL, FIXD, WBA, MMM, DOW,
- Sold Out: CDNS, CTLT, MSCI, AMED, DVA, ARGX, NICE, MELI, VNET, VIPS, EDU,
For the details of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shilanski+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,554 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 214,227 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.02%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 89,008 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 119,093 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 46,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 82,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $168.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 214,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 161,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 183,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.
