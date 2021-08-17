Logo
Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, Catalent Inc, MSCI Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shilanski & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Staar Surgical Co, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, Catalent Inc, MSCI Inc, Amedisys Inc, DaVita Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shilanski+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,554 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 214,227 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.02%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 89,008 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 119,093 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 46,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 82,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $168.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 214,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 161,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 183,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shilanski & Associates, Inc. keeps buying

