Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, Catalent Inc, MSCI Inc

New Purchases: FNDC, STAA, ACHC, MET, AMG, CNX, BAK, DAC, HIMX, ERJ, TTM, PDP, NUE, TV, SSL, KT, ING, BRK.B, BCS,

SPHD, SPY, FNDF, SCHB, SJNK, HYG, SPYV, JPST, IVV, AWK, SHYG, VDE, RIO, VCSH, FTSM, PFF, MO, MSFT, XOM, SO, PFE, TGT, KLAC, IBM, DECK, KO, BAC, ALB, LOGI, ZBRA, TRTN, RH, SLM, RY, PG, NHI, SPAB, CSCO, SAM, T, VPU, CARR, KEYS, GOOG, ABBV, CE, PM, TREX, SIVB, XEC, ODFL, EL, GIS, SBSW, ASML, CX, SID, RS, HBAN, IBN, PKX, TX, NXPI, BA, BBVA, FB, Reduced Positions: SPTM, AGG, IAGG, TOTL, AAPL, FIXD, WBA, MMM, DOW,

SPTM, AGG, IAGG, TOTL, AAPL, FIXD, WBA, MMM, DOW, Sold Out: CDNS, CTLT, MSCI, AMED, DVA, ARGX, NICE, MELI, VNET, VIPS, EDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Staar Surgical Co, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, Catalent Inc, MSCI Inc, Amedisys Inc, DaVita Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,554 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 214,227 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.02% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 89,008 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 119,093 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 46,779 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 82,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $168.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 214,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 161,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 183,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.