Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys , ServiceNow Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Farallon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys , ServiceNow Inc, New York Times Co, , BHP Group PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, , , IQVIA Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 277 stocks with a total value of $22 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farallon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,246,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,510,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. (ALXN) - 7,707,500 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46%
  4. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 3,474,660 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 2,866,836 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.55%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 697,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,707,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 178.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,615,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,437,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 153.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,702,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
