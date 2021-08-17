Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys , ServiceNow Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

- New Purchases: NOW, GBIO, NTRA, GPOR, HZNP, AVTR, BCAB, EXAS, ANNX, TLND, RACA, QSI, AUS, DCRC, REVH, NEO, FVIV, SHQAU, KAHC, YMM, ASZ, IKNA, FRXB, DISA, GMII, FSII, AGGR, FWAC, PACB, TWNT, AAC, HIG, CAS, MDLA, LVRA, CVII, FMIV, ACHL, VGII, CRZN, JWSM, PSPC.U, RXRA, RACB, IPVI, VPCC, WPCB, WPCA, GTPB, RTPY, STRE, CPARU, ACTD, APGB, FSRX, PFDR, YTPG, GSEV, PANA, SLAC, NXU, TBCP, LBPH, RKTA, LCA, LCA, SCOB, SRNG, CCVI, TCVA, GSQD, BCTG, TPGS, TIOA, FRSG, VPCB, IPVF, IPVA, NDAC, GIIX, HERA, CLAA, LGAC, LOKM, SNII, TBPH, PMGM, HIII, ANAC, GOSS, LGV, LDHA, TMAC, GTPA, CVA, SLAM, NSTD, NSTC, SPAQ, SPAQ, ASPC, CFVI,
- Added Positions: ALXN, NYT, WORK, BBL, BEAM, TMO, WLTW, HWM, ARMK, AON, ALNY, HLT, BPMC, RVMD, WAB, AVGO, LU, ARWR, CRM, IOVA, MRTX, CYTK, EXEL, SVRA, BIIB, CLVR, HMCO, KVSA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, IQV, EDU, BX, TMUS, ASND, ANTM, CNC, FB, PLYA, MSFT, KRYS, SHW, TRU, APLS, NVAX, MA, EFX, CHTR, QGEN, BRMK, XLRN, V, PLRX, CARA, GRFS, FGEN, AMRS, KRTX, FIS, KURA, QTRX, TPTX, AGIO, PHVS, FNCH, PTGX, DRIO, FWAA, INBX,
- Sold Out: IPHI, GWPH, CLGX, PRAH, TLRY, TLRY, LNTH, RP, IONS, VAR, SAGE, SRPT, CNST, FPRX, ZYME, FVIV.U, ADVM, ASZ.U, KAHC.U, STAY, CMRX, DISAU, DCPH, FRXB.U, NGM, CRIS, PS, DMTK, TWNT.U, AAC.U, CVII.U, RTPYU, ACTDU, LVRAU, GSEVU, PFDRU, SLAC.U, APGB.U, GMIIU, NXU.U, KNTE, JWSM.U, IPVIU, HERAU, RXRAU, AUS.U, SRNGU, TBA, CLAA.U, CGEM, FSRXU, GTPBU, HARP, EQ, LCAHU, LCAHU, LGACU, FRSGU, IPVF.U, IPVA.U, AFMD, KURIU, NDACU, CMIIU, SCOBU, GIIXU, SGFY, CCVI.U, NSTC.U, FOLD, ACRS, LDHAU, GTPAU, TMAC.U, ANAC.U, HIIIU, LOKM.U, SNII.U, NSTD.U, SLAMU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,246,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,510,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
- (ALXN) - 7,707,500 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 3,474,660 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 2,866,836 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.55%
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 697,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,707,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 178.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,615,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,437,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 153.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,702,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (PRAH)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.
