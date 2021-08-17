Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys , ServiceNow Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , ServiceNow Inc, New York Times Co, , BHP Group PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, , , IQVIA Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 277 stocks with a total value of $22 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,246,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,510,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. (ALXN) - 7,707,500 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 3,474,660 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 2,866,836 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.55%

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 697,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,707,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 178.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,615,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,437,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 153.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,702,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

